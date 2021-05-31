Techno Gamerz's Minecraft server, skin, builds, and more in 2021

The Indian Minecraft community has experienced the rise of many amazing YouTubers. Out of all the new creators, Techno Gamerz's growth has been exceptionally remarkable and fast.

Within a couple of years, Ujjwal Chaurasia, popular as Techno Gamerz, gained over 16 million subscribers on his main channel and 4 million subscribers on his second channel. His content is focused on GTA V and Minecraft.

In just the last 30 days, Techno Gamerz's main channel has gained over a million subscribers and accumulated over 316 million views. This is an amazing feat for any self-made content creator.

This article covers everything readers need to know about Techno Gamerz.

Who is Techno Gamerz?

Ujjwal Chaurasia is popularly known as Techno Gamerz. He joined YouTube on August 13th, 2017, but started uploading videos two months later. His first video, titled "Best Adventure Game for Android Under 50MB" was uploaded to YouTube on October 30th 2017.

In his earlier days, Ujjwal's channel wasn't gaming-oriented. He received a lot of motivation after one of his game-related videos reached 250K views. He then completely switched to gaming content and started uploading videos more frequently.

Through GTA V and Minecraft, his channel grew at a rapid speed. Techno Gamerz's videos now reach over a million views on the first day of release.

Techno Gamerz's Minecraft server

After experiencing immense fan-following with Minecraft gameplay, Techno Gamerz created a Minecraft server for his fellow fans. His server is available for everybody.

Server IP address: play.tgnetwork.in

Players must register before being able to play on Techno Gamerz's official Minecraft server. After registering, players can join the server.

On Techno Gamerz's server, players can participate in survival, bedwars, and loads of other mini-games. Players can play popular mini-games such as Prop Hunt, TNT Run, Party Games, Quake, and more.

Techno Gamerz's Minecraft Skin

Techno Gamerz's skin (Image via Minecraft skins)

All Techno Gamerz fans must have seen his eye-catching iconic Minecraft skin. Techno Gamerz's skin wears a bright yellow hoodie with blue denim jeans. The front of his hoodie features his logo and the backside has a creeper on it.

Another popular Techno Gamerz skin is covered in black clothing and has the Techno Gamerz logo on its back. Fans often use this skin to let others know they're Techno Gamerz fans.

Techno Gamerz's popular build

One of the most popular builds by Techno Gamerz is his brilliant castle. Techno Gamerz's castle is made of various blocks, ranging from stone bricks to blackstone and more. On top of the castle, he made a nether portal.

He is also famous for building different farms in his survival world. Interested readers can catch his content on his channel. Here are the links to his channels, socials, and discord: