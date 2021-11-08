5 best Minecraft servers for raiding

Minecraft servers come in all shapes and sizes. No two Minecraft servers are exactly alike, but many can be categorized into specific genres of gameplay.

One of the most popular types of Minecraft servers enjoyed by players are those that offer raiding aspects. Players can build massive bases on these raiding servers, which they will need to protect with different base protection systems.

Raiding is typically carried out in teams or "factions" using items like TNT cannons to break into the base.

Minecraft: 5 best servers for raiding

For those looking for Minecraft servers with raiding to play, the list below compiles 5 of the absolute best choices that are sure to please.

1) Purple Ore

IP Address: purpleore.net

Purple ore is a popular Minecraft server with heavy raiding elements (Image via Pinterest/Minecraft)

Up first is Purple Ore, a great Minecraft raiding server in which players are pitted against each other in a vast environment.

More specifically, on this server, players can PvP, collect resources, build bases, form clans, and of course, raid each other. What's more is that this server is highly popular, featuring almost 2,000 players at peak hours of the day and a friendly discord community of over 50,000 members.

For anyone looking for a great Minecraft server with stellar raiding and PvP gameplay, Purple Ore is the gold standard.

2) Viper MC

IP Address: play.vipermc.net

Viper MC is currently one of the most popular Minecraft PvP servers, with several different PvP focused gamemodes being offered.

One of the most popular gamemodes on Viper MC is HCF (Hardcore Factions). In this gamemode, there is a heavy focus on raiding and raiding mechanics. There is no TNT raiding mechanics on this server, and instead, players can go "raidable" when they have lost enough faction power through dying too much.

As previously mentioned, there is a heavy PvP focus on this server and little on typical TNT raiding mechanics. For anyone adept in Minecraft PvP, however, Viper MC is a brilliant choice.

3) The Archon

IP Address: archonhq.net

The Archon is perhaps the most popular Minecraft factions server to exist, with thousands of gamers logging in every day. In terms of gameplay, the server is heavily focused on raiding with TNT mechanics.

This server has been around for over 7 years. It is a titan in the Minecraft multiplayer scene, featuring appearances from some of the most well-known Minecraft YouTubers over the years.

Furthermore, this server also features real-life cash payouts to top-performing factions. Some of these payouts go as high as $1,000 in real-life money.

4) 2b2t

IP Address: 2b2t.org

2b2t is one of the longest-running Minecraft servers in existence (Image via YouTube)

If there's one thing the oldest anarchy server in Minecraft is known for, it's griefing, raiding, and overall pillaging.

As many Minecrafters will be well aware, there are absolutely no rules on 2b2t, and anything goes. Therefore, this means that raiding is completely permitted, and players can even use hacked clients to assist them in their raiding activities.

Fair warning, however, this server is more geared towards long-time Minecrafters, is entirely unmoderated, and will definitely not appeal to all players, especially beginners!

5) Mox MC

IP Address: moxmc.net

Raiding is a huge part of this server (Image via Minecraft)

Mox MC is one of the top Minecraft raiding servers, according to the popular Minecraft server listing website Topg.org.

On this Minecraft server, players can enjoy various gamemodes, including factions, which were built from the ground up with raiding mechanics in mind.

Most raiding on this server occurs in a classic faction style, with TNT cannons and creeper eggs as the primary tools. This server also features a practice raiding server in which players can build practice TNT cannons in preparation for the next raid.

Note: These servers are listed in no particular order of quality. This article only reflects the views of its author.

Edited by R. Elahi