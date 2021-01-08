5 best Minecraft servers for survival in January 2021

Minecraft servers are great for users who want to play games with others without having to be on the same WiFi network.

Each server hosts different games. Some servers have mini-games, others have bedwars, and some just have survival.

Here's a list of some of the best survival servers for the first month of 2021.

What are some of the best Minecraft servers for survival in January 2021?

#5 - clublands.net

ClubLands is a unique up-and-coming Minecraft server that features many different games.

Currently, the most popular game mode on the server is their SMPs, all of which are centered around popular creators. These creators go on their SMPs daily, so this server is definitely worth checking out!

#4 - theseedmc.com

The Seed is a 1.16.1 server based solely around survival. It has three different worlds players can connect to: Melon, Pumpkin and Mushroom.

These worlds have different things for players to explore. The best feature is the ability to carry over player data on all three servers.

#3 - play.vulengate.com

Vulengate is a very social server that is completely dedicated to survival. There are five different survival worlds you can join, each marked as a different color. These worlds are exactly the same; the only difference is the players on the server.

Vulengate is a very welcoming server that is bound to make any Minecraft player feel right at home.

#2 - play.simplesurvival.gg

Simple Survival is exactly as described: a survival server that really doesn't have many complex features.

Simple Survival has an active staff team that is always eager to help as well as a very friendly and welcoming player base.

#1 - play.EarthMC.net

EarthMC is probably one of the most unique Minecraft servers out there. The entire map is a replica of the Earth.

When entering the server, players will spawn in a random country, where they can then claim land, PvP and more.

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many such servers, it is an individual's choice to select one or the other according to his/her preference)