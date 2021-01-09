5 best Minecraft shaders for Android devices in 2021

Regardless of the version Minecraft players use — be it Java, Bedrock, or Pocket Edition — the same kinds of views over and over again can get boring.

Shader packs are the best way to spruce up any version of the game to make the world more exciting and vibrant. So many creators have made different shader packs for players to enjoy. There are so many kinds of them with varying aesthetics: realistic, plastic-y, or reminiscent of old Minecraft, and many more.

This article lists some of the best Minecraft shaders out there for the Pocket Edition, with each having thousands of downloads from players worldwide.

Best Minecraft shaders for Android

#5 - RUSPE Shaders

Image via TLauncher

Download here

The RUSPE Shader pack is a great pack to begin with, primarily because it doesn't stray too far from the original look of vanilla Minecraft. This shader works to add clarity and emphasis to the waters around the Minecraft world, adds natural-looking shading to the caves and cliffs of the terrain. Overall, it gives the game a beautiful and minimalistic look.

This is an excellent shader pack for players just getting into modifying their game, as it doesn't change much. But there is still a very drastic and beautiful difference.

#4 - Unreal Graphic Shaders

Image via TLauncher

Download here

The Unreal Graphic Shader pack easily has some of the best water textures ever seen among Pocket Edition shaders. This pack makes the horizon line and sunsets look gorgeous without making the world look too different from the usual vanilla Minecraft terrain.

The one thing about this shader pack is that it gets quite dark at night, and shadows are a lot darker than before. But, that is nothing that torches can't fix!

It is a wonderful shader pack that is brilliant for taking those perfect background-worthy screenshots.

#3 - Parallax Shaders

Image via TLauncher

Download here

The Parallax Shader is genuinely a step up from the last two packs. It works wonders when it comes to enhancing Minecraft's surroundings, as it makes the luscious greens of the landscape so much brighter, makes the shadows look incredibly natural, and the sky always looks gorgeous.

The cloud texture and shape added with this shader pack are beautiful, and it truly works to bring another level of luxury and realism to any Minecraft build. This pack is highly recommended for players seeking realism without sacrificing the integrity of the vanilla Minecraft appearance.

#2 - Capricorn Shaders

Image via TLauncher

Download here

The Capricorn PE Shaders make everything in Minecraft so much more vibrant than ever before. Each block almost looks plastic, and the shading just emphasizes that idea. The waters are a beautiful aqua that is almost entirely opaque, and it fits in so well with this pack's aesthetic.

It is a great shader pack for those players who enjoy cute, cartoonish appearances, as it makes every color even more vibrant than before, giving the whole Minecraft world more life.

#1 - BLPE Shaders

Image via shadersmods.com

Download here

The BLPE Shader pack is an excellent pack for those stuck between a realistic texture and the basic vanilla Minecraft look in their worlds. This specific pack perfectly intertwines realistic skies and waters with slightly more vibrant but still recognizable Minecraft hues.

It indeed does have it all, as it can bring a bit of dimension and brilliance to a world that still feels and looks like the classic vanilla Minecraft.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion, and what may seem the best to one may not be to someone else.