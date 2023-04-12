5 best Minecraft shaders like BSL

Minecraft is known for its basic graphics and visuals. However, players can sometimes get bored and want better lighting and shadows. Fortunately, the game's highly active modding community has come up with some of the best shader packs that completely change its lighting and animation engine. BSL is one of the most famous shaderpacks when it comes to getting the best balance of everything.

However, if players want a different type of shader pack, there are hundreds on the internet. Some are quite close to BSL in terms of looks, while others will completely overhaul Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are several other shader packs worth trying as well.

Complementary, Sildur, and three other Minecraft shader packs like BSL

1) Complementary shaders

Complementary shaders is arguably the best for Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to some of the best shaders, like BSL, players will most likely talk about Complementary. This shader pack is right up there with BSL and is considered one of the best for an all-around experience. It contains all kinds of settings to tweak PBR, post-processing, texture resolution, and more.

It also has a different version called Complementary Reimagined, which is just as good as the regular shader pack.

2) Sildur

Sildur's vibrant shaders has more colors but offers the most FPS in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

If players have a low-end PC but want a BSL-like shader pack, they can look towards Sildur's Vibrant shader pack. This comes in different versions depending on quality, with each one offering a plethora of settings.

As the name suggests, this particular shader pack adds more vibrance and saturation to the world. Though this is slightly different from BSL shaders, some players will prefer the visuals.

3) SEUS

SEUS (Sonic Ether's Unbelievable Shaders) is one of the oldest shader packs for Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

SEUS is one of the oldest shader packs on this list. It arrived when the game was first released back in 2011 and has been accentuating its visuals ever since. Several versions of the shader pack offer different kinds of visuals. SEUS PTGI also works with RTX-enabled machines to drastically overhaul the game's graphics.

Although it hasn't been updated for the latest version of the game, it still holds its own quite nicely against other shader packs.

4) AstraLex

AstraLex adds a unique dream-like effect to the Minecraft world with lens flair and bloom (Image via Mojang)

If players want a BSL-like shader pack but want the game to look brighter and more dream-like, they can check out AstraLex. While not as popular as Complementary or SEUS, it has slightly different visuals, which makes it unique. The moment players switch on the shader pack, they will notice a slight bump in brightness and bloom.

5) Rethinking Volex

Rethinking Volex is a brand new shader pack but it will soon be one of the best out for Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Even though the game is a decade old, people still create new shader packs for it. Rethinking Volex is a brand-new option that can also be used as a BSL alternative. It looks closer to Complementary shaders, but has more clarity and a better lighting system.

The only downside is that it's currently in beta testing and will take a while to officially release without any bugs. If players try to bump up the shader's settings to ultra, the game will start lagging quite a bit.

