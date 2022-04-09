5 best Minecraft shaders for mobile phones (2022)

Minecraft players generally don't dislike the game's graphics. The game does not compete with other modern games in terms of graphics quality, but it's also not trying to. The game has a unique feel as a result of these purposefully limited graphics, which sets it apart from other games.

However, sometimes it is fun to change it up and see what Minecraft might look like if it looked different. Shaders, texture packs and other add-ons can accomplish this for all versions of the game, even Pocket Edition.

Here are a few examples of the best shaders and texture packs for mobile devices.

Mobile Minecraft shaders that players should try

5) FuseRealism

FuseRealism is a great texture pack for adding realism, just like the name suggests. Most blocks receive significant changes, especially grass, wood logs, planks, leaves and more. They even updated the texture pack to retexture many parts of the Nether, making it scarier than it normally is in vanilla Minecraft.

4) LunaHD

If players want the game to look more realistic, LunaHD is one of the best choices for any version of Minecraft. It adds a high definition feel to the textures that force the game into the modern age of gaming. It's a moderately old texture pack, but it still gets the job done.

3) Haptic Shaders

Haptic Shaders (Image via MCPEDL)

"Made in Mobile, Made for Mobile" is the advertising spiel for this pack. It provides an interesting experience without much lag. It is also perfect for anyone looking to improve the textures without making their mobile device slow and freeze up.

Haptic Shaders make slight changes like waving plants and water, and more realistic sky textures during the day and night. It really is a great choice for mobile crafters to try out.

2) AziFy Pocket Edition Shader

AziFy Pocket Edition Shader (Image via MCPEDL)

One of the most important things to look for in a shader pack is whether it's been updated recently. This shader was updated just a few weeks ago, so any issues have likely been worked out.

It adds sunset and sunrise reflections, sun bloom, thicker clouds, direct light, waving water ores that glow, among other changes, making it one of the best shader packs to try.

1) Takashi shaders

Takashi shaders are among the best shaders for Pocket Edition. They're also one of the best for any platform, though they're a common add-on to Pocket Edition. The water texture stands to benefit the most.

Overall, all textures receive a boost, which is why it's a popular choice. Water is the driving force behind downloads, though. It's not a drastically different aesthetic, so it very much feels like Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Edited by Saman