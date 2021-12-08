5 best texture packs for Minecraft PE (Bedrock) for added realism

Texture packs are a great way to spice up Minecraft. The game can get a little stale after a while, since everything looks and generally is the same. Texture packs can provide a huge or subtle change to how the game looks, which can make a big difference.

Texture packs are available for all platforms, unlike mods. Mods are restricted to Java Edition, but there are tons of texture packs available for all platforms, including Pocket Edition.

Oftentimes, players want to try and add a bit of realism to the game. These texture packs can do just that.

Texture packs that make Minecraft Pocket Edition a little more real

5) FuseRealism

FuseRealism is a great texture pack for adding realism, as the name would suggest. The blocks benefitting the most from the texture pack are grass, logs, planks, leaves and so much more. A recent update to the texture pack added textures for the Nether, making it even scarier.

4) Defscape

Defscape is another good choice for adding realism. It has new textures for the vast majority of blocks, making the game feel real and totally different from Minecraft. A good texture pack feels like a different game, which is what Defscape does to Pocket Edition.

3) LunaHD

LunaHD is one of the most realistic texture packs out there for any version of Minecraft. It adds high definition to the textures to make an incredibly real-looking product. It's fairly old, but definitely a classic.

2) ModernHD

ModernHD is a texture pack that is great across all platforms and even has a ton of Java users. It's been heralded as one of the most realistic texture packs that Minecraft has to offer. For players who want to build like the real world, this is one of the best the game has available. Fortunately, Pocket Edition users can take advantage, too.

ModernHD texture packs make the game very realistic (Image via Minecraft)

1) Fancy

Arguably the best and most popular texture pack for Minecraft Pocket Edition has to be Fancy. It improves graphics, adds new textures and does a lot to make the game look real, which is what players often go for with texture packs. It's one of the oldest for Pocket Edition, but also one of the best.

Tay💕 @senpasen you know what?

im gonna get a fancy texture pack for minecraft you know what?im gonna get a fancy texture pack for minecraft

Also Read Article Continues below

Which of these is the best?

Edited by Mason J. Schneider