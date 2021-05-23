5 best texture packs for Minecraft Pocket Edition in 2021

Even though Minecraft Pocket Edition is a low-end version of the original Minecraft, it still has many features including add-ons such as texture packs.

A texture pack is a game add-on that changes the texture of blocks, items and many other in-game features. Like in the Java Edition, players can also use texture packs in the Minecraft Pocket Edition. Some texture packs add realistic textures, whereas others help improve the fps with low textures.

Most texture packs are available for free and are safe to use. There are hundreds of texture packs available online, which makes choosing one confusing. Here are some excellent texture packs for Minecraft PE.

Minecraft Pocket Edition: Five best texture packs

5. R3D CRAFT

R3D CRAFT is a high-resolution texture pack that improves the block texture by making them more realistic. This add-on is perfect for players who are looking for realism in their Minecraft builds. The texture pack maintains the original texture while improving on it.

This texture pack's creator also has a shader available for free. R3D CRAFT is a fantastic texture pack for players in the older versions.

4. FuseRealism

FuseRealism textures (Image via MCPEDL)

FuseRealism is another texture pack that brings life-like textures to Minecraft. It features realistic textures for log tops, grass, tiles, planks, plants, leaves, and more.

One of its recent updates also added new textures to nether blocks, such as quartz, netherrack, etc. It is a high-resolution texture pack with 256x256 pixels.

3. ModernHD

ModernHD textures (Image via MCPEDL)

ModernHD is among the most popular texture packs for Minecraft Pocket Edition. It is also quite famous in the Java Edition community for its realistic texture. Developers ported this amazing texture pack to PE and made it available for free.

This texture pack adds beautiful and clean textures to many blocks, including bookshelves, glasses, water, and more. Players can use ModernHD to improve the looks of their builds.

2. Defscape

Defscape textures (Image via MCPEDL)

The Defscape Texture Pack is perfect for players looking to improve the beauty of their builds. It has a new texture for almost all blocks in Minecraft, such as doors, vines, ladders, stone, quartz, and more.

It is available in two variants: 32x32 and 64x64. The 32x32 pack is made for low-end mobile devices, while the 64x64 pack is best suited for high-end devices.

1. Groovy

Groovy Textures (Image via MCPEDL)

Minecraft PvP is not limited to Java Edition and is doable in PE as well. Groovy is a popular PvP texture pack for Minecraft Pocket Edition. Players can download this texture pack to get the upper hand against opponents in a PvP battle.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.