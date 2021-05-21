5 best texture packs for Minecraft 1.16 Java Edition (2021)

With the first release of the much-awaited Minecraft 1.17 caves and cliffs update right around the corner, now's a better time than ever to review the absolute best texture packs to dominate the 1.16 era.

Texture packs in Minecraft serve different purposes. Some are designed specifically to be used on Minecraft Servers, while some are designed purely to suit a certain type of aesthetic.

This list will highlight the top 5 texture packs for Minecraft version 1.16, with a range of different criteria used, including popularity, uniqueness, usability, and performance.

Note: The Minecraft texture packs below are in NO particular order, and only reflect the opinions of the editor. Views of others may differ!

Top 5 best Texture Packs to use for Minecraft Version 1.16

#5 Pastel Purple x16 (FPS Booster)

Pastel Purple is a x16 texture pack, which has been optimized to increase FPS for players on lower end systems. The pack, like many of it's x16 counterparts, has been specifically designed for intense PvP use, making it a great option for those who enjoy frequently playing on Minecraft Servers with PvP enabled.

In terms of looks, the pack features an adorably cute look, featuring a large purple nebula in the sky and a soft purple color palette theme throughout.

Good For: PvP, FPS, Low-End Systems

#4 Faithful 1.16.5 Pack

Remaining as one of the most popular texture packs to ever be created for Minecraft; for many, the Faithful pack will need absolutely no introduction.

Faithful simply opts to improve the definition of default Minecraft textures, essentially providing a slightly more 'realistic' and defined experience to players, while still staying true to the much-loved Minecraft art style.

Good For: Mid-Tier Systems, Realism

#3 Stratum Texture Pack

Up next is the Stratum pack, supporting all versions of Minecraft, including, of course, Minecraft 1.16.

This texture pack is definitely not for the faint of heart and will not run well on low end systems. For players with capable PCs however, the pack brings a hyper-realistic experience to Minecraft, which few other packs are able to match.

Good For: High-Tier Systems, Hyper-Realism

#2 New Default+ Texture Pack

As one might have gathered from the title, "New Default+" is another Minecraft 1.16 texturepack that sets out to build on the default Minecraft look players have grown to love over the years.

More specifically, the pack features qualities such as improved diamond armor, improved color tones, hunger information on specific foods, and more.

Good For: Mid-Tier Systems, Native Theme

#1 Sphax PureBDcraft

Last but definitely not least is Sphax PureBDCraft, a great option for players particularly searching for a 1.16 texture pack with a bit of funky flair. The pack features a cartoon style with high contrast bright colors, bringing new life to the world of Minecraft.

An interesting note about Sphax PureBDCraft is that the pack has been optimized to support different resolutions, making it perfectly accessible to players with all kinds of PC's, low tier or high tier.

Good For: All Systems, Cartoon Theme

