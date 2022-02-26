5 best Minecraft skins that are scary

Minecraft skins come in all shapes and sizes. Thanks to the game's extensive character customization system, players can create a near-infinite possibility of unique-looking skins. Over the years, fans have done just this and there are thousands, if not millions, of great skins out there.

In fact, some of the best and most popular skins in Minecraft are scary or intimidating in nature. For those looking for some great scary skins to use, this list will highlight not just one, but five of the absolute best.

Five frighteningly good Minecraft skins which are scary

5) Anonymous Hacker Skin

Anonymous skin (Image via SkinsMC)

For those who want to go for a more subtle yet scary approach, this skin is perfect. It shows an 'Anonymous' style hacker that goes out of its way to remain as feature-less as possible.

The skin itself is not scary, but it certainly gives players an eerie feeling when they see it. With a black shirt and hoodie, the facemask adds the final spooky touch to the skin, making most players feel uneasy about it.

4) Nightmare Skin

Nightmare FNAF Skin (Image via SkinsMC)

Fans of iconic video game series FNAF (Five Nights at Freddy's) will definitely recognize this horrifying skin as it is the skin of the character named Nightmare from the franchise. It has a creepy face, black eyes and a mouth with a set of horrifyingly sharp teeth.

3) Grim Reaper Skin

Grim Reaper Skin (Image via SkinsMC)

This Grim Reaper skin is one of the most popular scary skins to date. Unlike others in this category, this particular skin is subtle and doesn't require any major frightening elements to be scary.

In terms of appearance, this skin has a black hoodie and carries a scythe. For those unaware, the Grim Reaper is a mythical entity that is said to collect all dead players’ souls and decides their fate.

2) Joker Skin

Joker skin (Image via SkinsMC)

The Joker is a highly adored villain from the DC franchise and one of Batman's main enemies, notably known for his trademark 'smile' and his unpredictable personality.

This Joker-themed skin helps Minecraft fans show off their love for the iconic Batman universe. It has all the recognizable traits of the classic Joker, such as the bright green hair, purple waist coat, and of course, the unforgettable smile.

1) Jason Voorhees Skin

Jason Voorhees skin (Image via SkinsMC)

One of the most iconic and recognizable horror icons of all time, Jason Voorhees was first introduced in the original slasher film Friday the 13th way back in 1980. Since then, he has been featured in several different films and has been referenced countless times in modern pop culture.

This skin is a great Minecraft rendition of the highly adored character. Despite being limited to the bounds of Minecraft, the skin has all of the defining characteristics of Jason Voorhees, such as the green jacket, dark pants, and that intimidating hockey mask.

