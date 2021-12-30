5 best Minecraft SMP servers of 2021

2021 has been a great year for Minecraft content creators. Many of them achieved unbelievable goals, which helped make Minecraft the first game to reach one trillion views on YouTube alone.

SMP is one of the most viewed Minecraft categories on YouTube. Survival multiplayer servers have existed almost since Minecraft's official release. Minecraft SMPs have experienced exponential growth in terms of popularity in recent years.

This article looks at some of the most successful SMPs of 2021. Content from these servers has accumulated millions of views this year.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Best Minecraft SMPs (2021)

5) Empires SMP

Empires SMP is a little different than other typical SMPs. Many professional builders like GeminiTay, MythicalSausage, Pixlriffs, PearlescentMoon, and more, play on Empires SMP. On this server, members have beautiful empires and engage in trades, alliances, and sometimes all-out wars. The interaction between all members is just entertaining to watch.

4) Scicraft

Minecraft players watching Scicraft members for the first time will definitely be blown away. The members on this server are all about pushing game features beyond the limit. In survival, they have created farms to get millions of items and have obtained illegal blocks like bedrock.

Minecrafters interested in technical aspects of the game love to watch Scicraft. Many of its members are known for creating tutorials, plugins, and more.

3) Legacy SMP

Legacy SMP is another great SMP server to follow on YouTube and Twitch. The server is currently in its third season, which started only a few weeks after the Minecraft 1.18 update was released.

Many content creators, ranging from small to big, play on the Legacy server. Minecraft developers Slicedlime and Ulruf also play on the server.

2) Dream SMP

Dream SMP is one of the biggest reason Minecraft SMPs started trending in the last couple of years. The YouTuber Dream and his friend GeorgeNotFound created the Dream SMP.

They invited many other famous creators like TommyInnit, Sapnap, BadBoyHalo, etc. Soon the server became home to many popular streamers. The interesting lore and streamers boosting Dream SMP content on YouTube turned it into a huge success.

1) Hermitcraft

Also Read Article Continues below

When it comes to SMP, Hermitcraft is written down in history. It is one of the oldest SMPs and has existed almost since the launch of Minecraft. Many of its members have inspired the new generation of YouTubers. Hermits are experienced Minecrafters, and many have been playing the game for nearly a decade.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider