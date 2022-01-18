5 best Minecraft structures for diamonds (2022)

Minerals are the basics of Minecraft. From the first day in a new world, many players start grinding to upgrade from weak wooden and stone tools to durable iron gears. But the search does not stop here.

After getting an iron pickaxe, many players decide to find diamond ores to get their hands on one of the rarest minerals in Minecraft. However, mining ores isn't the only way to get diamonds.

Diamonds can be generated as items inside loot chests in various structures. Players can loot structures to have a chance at getting diamonds. Here are some of the best structures for finding diamonds.

Minecraft structures with high chances of having diamonds

5) Bastion remnants

Bastion remnant (Image via Mojang)

The fantastic 1.16 Nether Update of 2020 brought some new features to the otherwise dull Nether realm. One of the best features in this update was the bastion remnants. These giant structures are home to powerful piglin brutes who protect many valuable loot chests.

Treasure chests found in bastion remnants have a 15.8% chance of having 2-6 diamonds. Along with diamonds, players can also find netherite ingots, ancient debris, gold, and other valuable resources in bastion remnants.

4) Nether fortresses

ReFax09 on Twitch @ReFaxLive In today's Minecraft stream we are exploring the nether fortress we found last week. It's about time we found one so let's get to it! Live right now! In today's Minecraft stream we are exploring the nether fortress we found last week. It's about time we found one so let's get to it! Live right now! https://t.co/Ox7jfWJ1ey

Nether fortresses are another great place to find diamonds in the Nether realm. To reach all the chests in these vast structures, players might have to face hostile mobs like blazes and wither skeletons.

But all of the troubles are worth the risk. All loot chests in the fortresses have a 19% chance of having 1-3 diamonds. They can also have obsidian, saddles, gold, and many other items.

3) Villages

Villages have many types of houses, and they can have different chests. The loot inside the chests depends on the house type. Players may find diamonds inside chests in weaponsmith's or toolsmith's houses. Looting villages is one of the easiest ways to get diamonds in Minecraft.

2) Shipwrecks

Submerged shipwreck (Image via Mojang)

Treasure chests found in shipwrecks have a 14.1% diamond chance. Moreover, players also have an opportunity to obtain a buried treasure map that leads to another treasure chest. Buried treasures have a whopping 59.9% chance to have 1-2 diamonds.

1) End cities

End cities are arguably the best structure for finding diamonds in Minecraft. These structures are filled with tons of loot chests. Each loot chest has a 21.2% chance of having 2-7 diamonds. Some players have reported getting over 60 diamonds from raiding one end city.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

