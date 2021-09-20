5 best Minecraft structures for mob farms

The world of Minecraft is vast, and many structures are naturally generated in it. Some structures can only be found in specific biomes. For example, jungle temples can only be generated in the jungle biome.

They can also have loot chests with valuable items and tools such as emeralds, golden apples, and sometimes even diamonds. Through spawners or naturally, some mobs can spawn a lot more frequently in these structures than they usually do anywhere else. This makes them perfect to set up farms for specific mobs.

Best Minecraft structures for mob farms

5) Swamp huts

A swamp hut (Image via Minecraft)

Swamp huts are rare structures that generate only in the swamp biome except for their hill variant. It spawns witches that can be farmed to get seven different items: glass bottles, glowstone dust, gunpowder, redstone, spider eyes, sugar, and sticks. Witches also drop four potions: potion of healing, fire resistance, swiftness, and water breathing.

4) Mineshafts

A mineshaft (Image via Minecraft)

Abandoned mineshafts are underground structures that commonly have cave spider spawners. Cave spider spawners can easily be used to create an automatic farm from which players can get a lot of strings and experience points.

3) Dungeons

A zombie spawner and two chests in a dungeon (Image via Minecraft)

Dungeons are also underground structures that can have a spider, skeleton or zombie spawner. They can be used to create automatic farms. Dungeons can also have up to two chests which might have rare items like golden apples.

2) Nether fortress

A nether fortress (Image via u/spikey_balloon on Reddit)

The nether fortress is home to some dangerous mobs like blazes, wither skeletons and magma cubes. It has blaze spawners, using which, players can make an automatic blaze farm that yields blaze rods. Blaze rods can be used to make eyes of ender, without which an ender portal cannot be completed.

1) Ocean monuments

An ocean monument (Image via Minecraft)

Ocean monuments are the only place where guardians and elder guardians can spawn. When killed, they drop prismarine shards, the only source of the beautiful and unique prismarine blocks. Elder guardians can also drop up to one wet sponge.

Creating a guardian farm is not easy, but once the player makes one, they can pretty much get unlimited prismarine blocks. Guardians can also drop cod. Therefore, making their farm will also be a good source of food.

