5 best Minecraft structures for rare loot

The world of Minecraft features unique terrain generation, biomes, and structures. There are a lot of different structures that generate at various places, including in the Nether world and the End dimension.

If the player knows which structure is generated in which biome, it won't take them long to find it. They are marvelous to look at, and most of them have chests that contain valuable and sometimes rare items as well.

Minecraft: Top 5 structures for rare loot

5) Shipwrecks

A shipwreck (Image via Minecraft)

Shipwrecks are damaged ships generally found underwater and sometimes at the shore of beaches. They may have up to three different chests depending on the size of the ship. Inside the shipwrecks, there's a 3.34% chance of one of its chests having a diamond. Players might also find a buried treasure map there.

4) Jungle Temple

A jungle temple (Image via Minecraft)

Jungle temples are rare structures located in jungle biomes. The loot found in the chests of jungle temples is quite similar to that obtained from desert pyramids. However, players will not find golden apples inside these chests.

3) Desert Temple

A desert temple (Image via Minecraft)

A desert temple can only be found in the desert biome, and each temple has four loot chests. The chests can have a lot of different valuables such as diamonds, emeralds, golden apples, and enchanted books.

2) Bastion Remnants

A bastion from the inside (Image via Minecraft)

Bastions are dark structures found in most biomes of the Nether world. Bastions have many gold blocks and loot chests in different parts of it. And a few chests contain ancient debris as well.

However, collecting that loot is not as simple as it may seem. Piglin brutes inhabit bastions, and they will attack anyone who tries to access the loot chests. A simple trick of acquiring the items in the chest without getting attacked by the piglin is connecting a hopper to the chest and taking the items from it.

1) End city

End city is the only structure with loot in the End dimension. It is hard to locate and contains multiple loot chests with diamonds and enchanted tools, weapons, and armor. From there, players can also get shulker shells by killing shulkers.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

