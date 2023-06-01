5 best Minecraft supermarket builds

Minecraft is a game where you can create your own world using blocks. You can mine for resources and then construct buildings of your choice. While most players build huge skyscrapers or normal houses, it's also possible for them to build a supermarket. Players love to build real-life structures because it is quite exciting to see them recreated in the game.

Coming up with your build designs can be a pretty complicated task, but luckily, the Minecraft community posts amazing builds all over the internet daily for anyone to use. This article lists five of the best supermarket builds in Mojang's sandbox game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The builds are not listed in any particular order.

Supermarkets are great to build in your Minecraft world

1) Working Supermarket

YouTuber MagmaMusen builds this supermarket. It is open 24 hours a day and sells many different products, making it a fantastic build for a roleplay server.

This supermarket is a great place to go if you want to buy food or drinks because it has everything people need in their homes. It also has a fully automatic door so that you can enter anytime. The fresh crops in this build make it stand out a lot. The small barrels made out of trapdoors work well to store all the crops sold at this supermarket.

2) Tesco Supermarket

If you're looking for a big supermarket, this Tesco Supermarket, built by YouTuber TSMC - Minecraft, is perfect. It's a big building with only one shop floor, but it can have much more if you want to renovate it. The interior has been designed to look like a real-life Tesco.

The main selling point of this build is its overall simplicity. There's no need for fancy lighting or special effects; it just has some basic furniture that fits into a Minecraft world. The build even has a small area in the front that can be used as a parking lot.

3) Small Supermarket

You'll need to build a mini-mart and potentially a bakery for this small supermarket. If you have any extra space in the store for more items, feel free to add them. This build is impressive for a survival server and is designed by YouTuber Spazzentis.

The supermarket has an old type of look, with brick lining the outside of the front of the building and amazing banners to spell out the name "SPAR." This would be one of the best builds on this list for players new to the game, as it's a pretty straightforward design due to its small size.

4) Modern Supermarket

This is one of the most popular supermarket builds in Minecraft. It's very good at attracting customers due to its sleek design. There are many working items inside the supermarket, such as checkouts.

The popular YouTuber Mumbo Jumbo made this build. This build has rotisserie chickens, made possible by a chicken farm inside the supermarket. It even has an ATM which adds to the fantastic look of the whole place.

5) Simple Supermarket

This Minecraft supermarket is a building that can be built in a small area, and it's used to sell food and other goods. This type of building is perfect for people who want to build their little community with other players but don't want to spend too much time on it.

This supermarket has one entrance for both people coming in and leaving. You'll also notice several different sections inside this one, with tons of aisles available for the customers. This YouTube tutorial was made by the creator Shock Frost.

