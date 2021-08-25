5 best Minecraft survival base locations

Minecraft is a huge game, and the terrain generated in it can vary a lot. The different biomes present can make the player's builds look better or worse.

Best places to build a survival base in Minecraft

5) Beach

A beach in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Beaches in Minecraft are a great place to build a survival house. They will be a lot wider in the upcoming update, giving users more room for their building. With a base on the beach, they can go fishing in the ocean at any time.

Building in this biome is relatively easy because there are no trees here, so mobs like skeletons will not be able to stay in the shade and attack players.

4) Islands

A small island in the game (Image via Minecraft)

Small islands in the ocean are some of the most fun places to create a base. However, Minecrafters should only build here if they have been playing in their survival world for a long time and have obtained items like elytra and shulker boxes.

This is because they will need them to carry a lot of building blocks and travel between islands.

3) Jungle

A jungle biome (Image via Minecraft)

As the jungle biome has many trees, gamers will never run out of jungle logs and planks.

They can create beautiful treehouses on the trees, and if they make them atop, mobs will not be able to enter their base as they do not spawn on leaves.

2) Flatlands

The plains biome (Image via Minecraft)

Flatlands that generate in the plains biome are great for creating wide and tall structures. They offer open land, and the grass and leaves on the trees generated in this biome are among the brightest in the game.

Both bright and dark-colored houses look good here.

1) Mushroom biome

A mushroom biome (Image via Minecraft)

This is one of the most unique biomes where users will find uncommon blocks and mobs.

The best part about mushroom biomes is that no hostile mob can spawn here. Therefore, players will have no problem creating whatever they desire.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

