5 best Minecraft tower builds

You've probably seen some pretty creative builds if you're a Minecraft fan. And if you're like me, those creations have inspired you to create something even more awesome. But what kind of structure is the most impressive?

Towers are one of the most iconic structures in history, hence, they can be used in just about every genre—fantasy or medieval stuff, sci-fi or futuristic tech, or even something modern. There's no shortage of options when it comes to towers in Minecraft; this list will cover five unique builds that stand out above the rest!

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Tower builds in Minecraft are amazing

5) Ultimate Survival Tower

The Ultimate Survival Tower is a great place to start if you’re getting into Minecraft and want to build something that can help you survive. You can use this tower for several purposes, including:

A useful home base for your adventures in Minecraft.

A place where you can store valuable items safely.

A safe haven where you can rest and recharge when needed.

Building an Ultimate Survival Tower is fairly simple, but some things will make the project easier. In this guide made by the YouTuber ItsMarloe, you'll go over how to build an Ultimate Survival Tower step by step.

4) Amethyst Tower

Amethyst Tower is a great place to store your valuables. Its design is simple and easy to remember, so you can quickly build it in various places away from your main base if you're afraid of being raided.

You could also use this tower as a base for other projects, like adding amethyst blocks around it or building a second level on top.

This is a fantastic build for people who love the color purple, as the amethyst is incorporated beautifully into this build. This amazing tutorial was made by the same person who made the fifth build on this list, Minecraft YouTuber ItsMarloe. Try showing off one of these builds on a building plot server and see what others think.

3) Wizard Tower

Wizard Tower is a popular Minecraft build that players like to build as a home for their wizards and witches when playing on roleplay servers. It has a lot of rooms for all your needs, including an enchantment room, library, living quarters, and more.

This tower also looks cool as it's roomy and has an aesthetic-looking chimney. The only problem with this tower would be that it takes a lot of materials to build and may take some time. This was made by the fantastic YouTuber Zaypixel.

2) Fantasy Medieval Tower

This tower is a great example of what you can do with a simple design and a lot of imagination. The builder has used the same basic shape but thrown in some crazy cool additions. This impressive structure would be great to explore if it were real.

This is something you would imagine seeing in a fantasy world as it truly looks out of this world. This is mainly due to the floating small tower hanging off the side of the main one. This is a truly incredible design made by the YouTuber Minecraft Fantasy Builds.

1) Burj Khalifa

Burj Khalifa is the tallest building in the world, with 163 floors that rise 828 meters into the sky. It was designed by Adrian Smith, who also designed Shanghai Tower, another record-breaking structure. Burj Khalifa took five years to build and cost $1.5 billion to construct.

This is a real-life building that this crazy YouTuber Black Beanie Gaming constructed in Minecraft. This is a bit different from all the other builds on this list, as it's not exactly a tower but more of a skyscraper. it's still spectacular nonetheless.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes