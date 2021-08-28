5 best Minecraft videos by Boffy

Boffy is a young American YouTuber and streamer, who is primarily known for his Minecraft content. He joined YouTube in 2019, and has since rapidly gained a lot of subscribers. Two years after joining YouTube, he has amassed 1.74 million subscribers with only 74 videos. He earned 1 million subscribers in a little over a year after joining the platform.

For those interested in learning more about Boffy or wishing to see the content he creates, detailed down below are his top five Minecraft videos, all ranked by popularity.

Boffy's best Minecraft Videos

5) Brutally Murdering My Family In Minecraft

In this video, Boffy plays "Minecraft Comes Alive", which is a modpack that enables players to create a family in Minecraft. Instead of settling for a peaceful playthrough, Boffy decides to kill his family in Minecraft, using the most brutal ways he can think of.

The video currently has 6.2 million views and 248K likes.

4) Minecraft, But Mining Blocks Spawns Mobs

In this video, whenever Boffy breaks a block, some sort of Minecraft mob spawns. The mobs can be anything from chickens to the Ender Dragon. Unfortunately, a large percentage of the mobs in Minecraft are hostile, meaning this playthrough definitely poses some challenges for Boffy, especially early in the game.

The video currently has 6.2 million views and 170K likes.

3) Trying Terrible Knock Off Minecraft Games

Minecraft is a one-of-a-kind game, and throughout the years, there have been many different Minecraft alternatives. In this video, Boffy goes through 10 of them and rates how similar they are to Minecraft, as well as how enjoyable they are. It is enjoyable and funny, especially to see what the knockoffs are truly like.

The video currently has 6.2 million views and 201K likes.

2) Pushing Minecraft to Its Limits

Minecraft is a rather bare-bones game, with graphics that will allow it to run on most platforms, regardless of the capabilities of the platform. However, some platforms are loaded with amazing graphics cards, and Boffy uses his new PC to see how far he can push Minecraft's graphics.

The video currently has 8.2 million views and 455K likes.

1) Ruining Minecraft's Simplicity With Game Breaking Mods

In this video, Boffy adds 19 different mods to Minecraft in different stages, with each stage varying in the 'game breaking' scale. Some of the mods include drug mods, pogo sticks, guns, dragons and more. While the mods themselves are overly chaotic, the end result of almost two dozen Minecraft mods is totally bizarre.

The video currently has 14.9 million views and 470K likes.

Edited by Sabine Algur