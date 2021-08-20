5 best Minecraft videos by iamSanna

Sanna Van Vucht, better known as iamSanna, is a Norwegian YouTuber who is known for both her Minecraft and Roblox gameplay videos. She joined YouTube in 2013, and in the early stages of her channel, she uploaded vlogs, pranks, DIY projects and other similar content.

She recently got into Minecraft, and uses creative mode during most of her videos. She uploads videos twice a day, and currently has 6.3 million subscribers. For those who are interested in iamSanna and her collaborations with boyfriend Jelly or friend Moody, her top 5 Minecraft videos are listed below in order of popularity.

Minecraft videos by iamSanna

5) Building Our FIRST MANSION In MINECRAFT!

In this video, iamSanna and her friend Moody decide to revamp their house. They do this in creative mode, due to iamSanna not feeling confident enough to complete the task in survival mode. They make their own rooms, with Moody's being quite dark and mysterious while iamSanna's is bright pink and has a massive triple bed. They then focus on the oustide by adding mushroom trees and beach towels.

The video currently has 561K views and 24K likes.

4) THE BIGGEST DIAMOND HUNT EVER!

After expanding their island, iamSanna and Jelly decide that it's time to search for diamonds. Their adventure takes them deep underground where they encounter tons of monsters, such as zombies, skeletons, an enderman that makes its way into their house and lots of creepers. However, it also takes them somewhere unexpected - all the way down to bedrock.

The video currently has 728K views and 10K likes.

3) MINECRAFT WITH JELLY! (Episode 2)

iamSanna begins the video by mentioning that she wants to get food from their farm to make bread and cake, and she wants to get more chickens, expand their house and ultimately, have Jelly go mining for coal and other materials. This is the second episode in their series, so their world is rather bare bones, and iamSanna is still trying to understand Minecraft.

The video currently has 1.3 million views and 16K likes.

2) MINECRAFT WITH JELLY! (Episode 3)

In this video, iamSanna and Jelly are back in their Minecraft world. This episode focuses on the duo using creative mode to expand their small island and make it more esthetically pleasing. They build structures, such as watchtowers and houses, and generally expand the island. This is a pretty relaxed and laid back video but still enjoyable nonetheless.

The video currently has 2 million views and 23K likes.

1) MINECRAFT WITH JELLY! (Ep 4)

In this video, iamSanna and Jelly create a bridge that merges their original animal farm to a new animal island. Their original animal farms were made up of large pens, and the goal with the new animal island was to create a more 'animal friendly' area consisting of shelter and more room for the animals. They do use creative mode in order to do this, but it is still fun to see what they build.

The video currently has 2.4 million views and 54K likes.

Edited by Sabine Algur