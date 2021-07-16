5 best Minecraft videos by LazarBeam

Lannan Neville Eacott, better known as LazarBeam (or Lazar) is an Australian YouTuber, mostly known for his Fortnite: Battle Royale Videos and Minecraft series.

As of recently, he has joined DreamSMP and has made quite the impact on several fellow streamers there. If you're interested in LazarBeams Minecraft videos, listed down below are the top 5 Minecraft videos on his YouTube channel, ranked by popularity.

Minecraft videos by LazarBeam

5) I Beat MINECRAFT (part 21)

In this video, LazarBeam begins by going through the many achievements he has been completing in Minecraft, and details which ones he needs to accomplish before he can beat Minecraft. Will he be able to complete all of them to beat Minecraft?

This video has 297k likes and 14 million views.

4) i became a minecraft GOD (part 2)

In the video, LazarBeam continues his single player adventure. In the beginning, he came across a rare abandoned village, where he collects tons of loot. The majority of the video is LazarBeam going around and collecting materials for his playthrough, but what exciting things will he come across? Watch to find out.

This video has 512k likes and 15.8 million views.

3) INFINITE TRIDENT FARM in Minecraft (part 18)

In this video, LazarBeam shows viewers around his world, including new builds and things such as panda farms. The rest of the video is him attempting to create an infinite trident farm, in which he watches a tutorial that uses trapdoors and glass. Will the infinite trident farm work, or will it turn out to be a dud?

This video has 270k likes and 16.6 million views.

2) Beating Minecrafts HARDEST BOSS (part 6)

In this video, LazarBeam makes it his mission to defeat the Ender Dragon, and decides that he will not end the video until it is defeated. Throughout the beginning of this video, he collects the materials he needs before finally journeying over to the End to defeat the Ender Dragon.

This video has 481k likes and 17.5 million views.

1) my girlfriend dies... the video ends

In this video, LazarBeam brings in his girlfriend, who plays Minecraft often, but only on Peaceful mode. He challenges her to play Minecraft on hardcore mode, and states that if she dies while playing, the video will end.

Will LazarBeam's girlfriend be able to make it very far in Minecraft Hardcore mode? There's only one way to find out!

This video has 362k likes and 18 million views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul