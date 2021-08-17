5 best Minecraft videos by LDShadowLady

Elizabeth "Lizzie", better known online as LDShadowLady, is an English YouTuber who is mostly known for her Minecraft videos. She is married to fellow YouTuber (and Minecraft player) SmallishBeans. She has had lots of Minecraft series, such as TrollCraft, Crazy Craft 3.0, ShadowCraft, Minecraft Versus and a few more that have unfortunately been discontinued.

LDShadowLady has also been a part of a few MC Championships. She was in MC Championships 1, 2, 3, 6 and 10. For players looking to learn more about LDShadowLady and the kind of content she creates, her top five Minecraft videos are detailed below, and are all ranked in order of popularity and total view count.

Top Minecraft videos by LDShadowLady

5) Backpacks Grow on Trees!

In this video, LDShadowLady brings viewers back to a video that focuses on the Crazycraft server. For those who are unaware, the Crazycraft server is made up of about 12 different Minecraft YouTubers and is stocked full of crazy mods. In this particular video, LDShadowLady gives some of the players pets that she picked out and crafts some interesting items.

The video currently has 12.8 million views and 108K likes.

4) Kawaii Castle

In this video, LDShadowLady joins SmallishBeans, Vixella and TheOrionSound to take part in the Minecraft Base Invaders Challenge. During this challenge, players have to create a base to protect the skull inside. The bases can include traps, puzzles or anything else they can put their mind to. Who won the challenge?

The video currently has 13.2 million views and 136K likes.

3) Amazing Discovery...

In this Minecraft One Life video, LDShadowLady is joined by Joey Graceffa as they venture to find the Hot Spring Water, which spawns in very few biomes within their mod pack. They find the water somewhat early on, and decide that they would like to somehow transfer the spring water to the area where all their houses are built. How do they do it?

The video has 16.9 million views and 105K likes.

2) Magical Cave Secrets!

This video is part of LDShadowLady's "Minecraft One Life" series, which is a modded multiplayer survival server using Ultra Hardcore mode, which means all the players on the Minecraft server only had one life. In the video, she ventures underground in search of Cave Crystals and does some adventuring and decorating as well.

The video currently has 17.2 million views and 106K likes.

1) 100 Days in a Minecraft World

In this video, LDShadowLady takes on the challenge of documenting her progress over the course of 100 Minecraft days. While the first 12 days are centered around what most players do to survive, which is collecting materials, creating bases and going to the Nether, the last dozen or so days are dedicated to LDShadowLady building a complete Minecraft village.

The video currently has 30.9 million views and 522K likes.

