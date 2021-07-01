5 best Minecraft videos by RonaldOMG

Ronald "RonaldOMG" Kurzawa is a young gaming YouTuber, playing games such as Fortnite, Among Us and Minecraft. He is the son of Freddy "FreddyGoesBoom" Kurzawa, a Polish-Canadiam gaming YouTuber.

Listed below are the 5 most popular videos by RonaldOMG ranked by popularity.

Best Minecraft videos on RonaldOMG's YouTube channel

5) LUCKY START WITH KARINA!

In this video, Ronald begins a new Minecraft series with his sister Karina. In their survival series, cheats are not enabled mostly due to them not being able to activate the commands. Throughout the video, they are searching for a new place to build their home while also mining for materials on their way.

This video has 99k likes and 8 million views, making it his 5th most popular Minecraft video on his channel.

4) Hooking Some Fish / Minecraft Roleplay with Karina

In this video, Ronald and Karina travel to a temple to collect the treasure inside. Later, they travel to the village to meet their friend Bob. While in the village, Karina decided to fish for dinner while Ronald collects resources around the village and trades with the villagers.

It is the 4th most popular Minecraft video on RonaldOMG's YouTube channel with over 60k likes and 8.9 million views.

3) Flying Roof House / Minecraft

This video shows Ronald getting into creative mode to build a house. He makes the house using quartz, diamond and gold blocks, along with dark oak doors and pressure plates. He gets helped by some of his friends. In the end, he is very satisfied with his house.

The video has registered over 23k likes and 11.5 million views, making it his 3rd most popular Minecraft video.

2) My Final House / Minecraft

Ronald and Karina are seen working together in the video, building a house out of prismarine blocks, sea lanters and glass. In addition, Ronald adds his own room to his and iBlueHusky's house. This is a good video for players looking for interesting home designs.

The video has collected more than 51k likes and 11.8 million views at the time of writing this article. It is currently the second most popular Minecrat video on RonaldOMG's channel.

1) Mining Challenge Games

In this video, Ronald and Karina play through a few Minecraft challenges together. In the beginning, they each get lots of lucky blocks. When they break the lucky blocks, they are met with something random. For example, Ronald spawns a dozen rainbow sheep. In the end, the siblings end up fighting one another to see who will win once and for all.

This video is his most popular Minecraft video, with 77k likes and 11.9 million views!

We have launched a dedicated Sportskeeda Minecraft YouTube channel! Please do check it out! :)

Edited by Ashish Yadav