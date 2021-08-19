5 best Minecraft videos by xNestorio

Nestor Galarza, more formally known online as xNestorio, is an Ecuadorian Minecraft YouTuber, who is specifically known for his Minecraft Ultra Hardcore and mod videos.

He has played through a few different titles on his channel, including Cube UHC, United UHC, Spawning 1,000,000 ... in Minecraft UHC and Minecraft YouTuber UHC.

He became popular in the Minecraft community in 2020, although he has been active on YouTube since around 2012. He posts videos around 3-5 times a week, making him a very active YouTuber.

Detailed below are the top 5 Minecraft videos xNestorio has created, all ranked by popularity.

Minecraft Videos by xNestorio

5) Minecraft, But Crafting Is Reversed

In this video, xNestorio adds a crafting table that can reverse any Minecraft item. Meaning, if he were to place a golden apple in the crafting table, it would spill out gold blocks and apples.

However, if he were to place an item like a diamond block, it can spit out random crafting items, such as diamond armor and diamond tools. This mod is super interesting and definitely worth a watch!

This video has 5.5 million views and 183k likes.

4) Minecraft, But If You Think Any Item, You Get It

xNestorio makes it so that in Minecraft, his character's brain is out of his body, and he can speak to it once every 60 seconds.

He can ask his brain for anything, but he has to be very clear and concise about his wording, or else his brain will not understand. If it does understand, it can be very useful, but if not, it can be detrimental.

The end goal of the video is to defeat Minecraft - will he do it?

This video has 5.9 million views and 251k likes.

3) Minecraft, But If You Dream Any Item, You Get It

In this video, xNestorio makes it so that he spawns in his Minecraft world with a bed called "Bed of Dreams", which enables xNestorio to enter the Dream Realm when he sleeps.

If he makes a wish outloud before he sleeps, there is a chance the wish will come true when he sleeps in that specific bed. However, if the wish does come true, that doesn't mean it will be a good dream.

This video has 6.2 million views and 223k likes.

2) Minecraft, But Herobrine Trades OP Items

xNestorio adds Herobrine into his game by summoning him, but rather than Herobrine terrorizing the game, he instead offers xNestorio trades.

The twist is that each trade will either be very overpowered, or very fatal, depending on what xNestorio offers him.

The overarching goal of this video is to defeat the Ender Dragon, while Herobrine is lurking nearby.

This video has 6.3 million views and 291k likes.

1) Minecraft, But You Can Multiply Any Item

In this video, xNestorio plays Minecraft but with a slight twist - any item can be multiplied. Meaning, he can make pickaxes that stack on top of each other, as well as crafting tables, armor and much more.

Each multiplied item comes with its own advantages, such as mining more than one block at one time, etc. This video is perfect for players looking for ways to spice up their Minecraft gameplay.

This video has 6.7 million views and 269k likes.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi