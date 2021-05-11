5 best Minecraft worlds for diamonds

Diamonds have been in the game since the indev versions. It is an iconic item known to non-Minecraft players as well. Finding diamonds is considered a difficult task as it generates only below Y level 16 once per chunk.

Players can use diamonds to craft high-tier tools, armor, and weapons. Diamonds can also be used to make utilities such as enchanting tables and jukeboxes.

Having access to diamonds early in the game can be very helpful. Players can use these seeds to get early access to diamonds in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Minecraft worlds for diamonds

#5 - 18 diamonds in a single vein

Seed: 1885272854

Version: Bedrock Edition 1.17.0.52

Coordinates: -243/-45/553

This seed is for the beta testers of the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update. In the upcoming update, caves and mountains will be getting a major overhaul. While creating a world with the mentioned seed, remember to toggle on the experimental features.

This bedrock seed features an ore vein of 18 diamonds formed at chunk borders.

#4 - Ravine with diamonds

Ravine with iron and diamonds (Image via u/DarkPhantom2509)

Seed: -5964255528871673076

Version: Java Edition 1.16

Coordinates: spawn point

In this Minecraft seed, players spawn near an abandoned village with a ravine passing through it. Ravines are one of the best places to find various ores in Minecraft. Players can find iron ores and diamond veins in this ravine.

There are two more diamond veins at 108/14/267 and 89/14/293.

#3 - Blacksmith house with diamonds

Blacksmith loot chest (Image via u/esrahoddons_empire)

Seed: 2829322004297781929

Version: Java Edition 1.16

Coordinates: spawn point

Blacksmith houses are one of the best places to find diamonds. In this seed, the player spawns near a blacksmith house that has three diamonds. There is also a desert temple with good loot items inside.

#2 - Another blacksmith seed

Diamonds in chest loot (Image via jss_bro123)

Seed: -4777243440891078492

Version: Java Edition 1.16.5

Coordinates: spawn point

In this Minecraft seed, players spawn right in front of a desert village. This desert village has a blacksmith house with amazing loot. Players can get three diamonds, five gold ingots, one saddle, and an iron sword.

#1 - 17 diamond ore vein

A large diamond vein (Image via u/Joyntie)

Seed: 3113466

Version: Java Edition 1.16

Coordinates: 266/13/-266

Usually, diamond ore veins generate in sizes of 0-10 per chunk. However, in rare cases, two or more ore veins can generate at chunk borders and become unusually large veins. In this seed, players can find a 17 diamond ore vein.