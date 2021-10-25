5 best mob-related Minecraft mods

Minecraft has plenty of different modifications, or “mods”, which add or change elements in the game. Mods give Minecraft even more replayability and bring new content to the game that players can explore and discover at will.

Several mods add new mobs to the game or introduce new features for existing ones. These mods bring about a nice change for veterans and new players alike and give mod developers in the Minecraft community a chance to show off their creativity.

Minecraft: 5 best mob-related mods

5) Mob Catcher

The Mob Catcher mod (Image via Minecraft)

This mod enables players to capture and release different mobs. This is great for transportation of farm animals, mob farms, or even pets. It adds two items to the game: the diamond Mob Catcher and the netherite Mob Catcher.

The diamond Mob Catcher is used to capture or release passive mobs like villagers and animals, while the netherite Mob Catcher is used to capture or release hostile mobs like skeletons and creepers. The Catchers do not work on boss mobs like the Ender Dragon or the Wither.

Download this mod here.

4) Bee Buddies

Bee Buddies mod in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

This mod allows the player to tame bees. This will require honey. The bees will follow the player around, with players able to make the bee sit down.

Pet bees will also look around for flowers to pollinate and deposit the extracted honey to the player. Unlike parrots, pet bees will perch on the player’s head. The mod also adds nectar to the game, which can be fed to a bee to change its color.

Download this mod here.

3) Lovely snails

Lovely Snails mod (Image via Minecraft)

This mod adds snails to Minecraft. If snails are attacked or close to a hostile mob, they will hide in their shell. They can be tamed using mushrooms and can be decorated using carpets.

Pet snails can be fed using grass, water, and by petting them. This process allows the snail to have a chance of growing into a big snail, which can be used as a mount and can be equipped with a saddle and a chest.

Download this mod here.

2) Wolves with armor

This mod delivers a variety of armor sets for wolves in Minecraft. Each set of armor has a crafting recipe, with the diamond wolf armor set costing two diamonds and a gold ingot, upgraded via a netherite ingot.

On top of that, the armor can be enchanted to make it even more powerful. They have the same stats as horse armor.

Download this mod here.

1) More Zombie types

This mod brings two new zombie types to Minecraft: The Frozen Zombie and the Burned. Frozen Zombies can be found in colder biomes and can hit the player with the slowness effect. When in water, these Zombies can turn into regular Zombies and then into Drowned.

Burned, on the other hand, spawn in the Nether and are immune to fire damage. Like the Frozen Zombie, if a Burned is exposed to water, it will turn into a regular Zombie and then into a Drowned.

Download this mod here.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi