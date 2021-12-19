5 best mods for Minecraft 1.18 that add new elements

With Minecraft 1.18 out, players are looking to make the most of their Minecraft experience. The update adds a plethora of new and updated features, such as a revamp of the terrain and world generation, caves that hollow out into expansive caverns, six new mountain biomes, and three new types of caves.

However, aside from features officially added to the game by Mojang, many mods exist solely to add new and improved features to Minecraft 1.18. Each mod implements a unique feature that makes the game more fun and exciting and adds new elements, sometimes literally.

Explore these Minecraft 1.18 mods for new features

5) Repurposed Structures

Repurposed Structures adds various new structures to the game (Image via Minecraft)

Repurposed Structures is a mod that takes vanilla Minecraft's biomes and structures and divides them into different variants. This mod includes a ton of features:

14 variants of Mineshafts

11 variants of Villages

15 variants of Temples

Two new variants of Igloos

13 variants of Pillager Outposts

Four variants of Shipwrecks

Seven variants of Mansions

Five variants of Witch Huts

Three new variants of Ruins

A Ruined Portal with a theme based on the End Dimension

An End City-themed like the Nether

Strongholds in the Nether.

Strongholds inside the End

Underground Bastions that can be found in the Overworld

Six variants of Desert Wells that can be found in other biomes

Download this mod here.

4) Adorn

Adorn adds furniture capabilities to the game (Image via Minecraft)

Adorn is a mod that adds many furniture capabilities to the game. Players can use a ton of different materials to make chairs, tables and other pieces of furniture. It is also possible to make sofas and chests smaller than the default chests. Players can sit on any one of these furniture pieces and take in the view.

Download this mod here.

3) Simple Voice Chat

This brilliant but straightforward mod brings proximity voice chat and other voice chat settings to the game. It replicates the voice chat feature provided by many Minecraft multiplayer servers, like HermitCraft and others. Players can have fun messing around with chat and can even implement it in different game modes to increase immersion.

Download this mod here.

2) Expanded Storage

This mod adds a variety of chests to Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

This mod adds a plethora of new chest variants to the game. Almost all variants have a different storage capacity, which increases with how valuable the resource in question is. Iron chests increase the default chest capacity to 54 stacks, while gold chests can store up to 81 stacks. Diamond and Obsidian chests can hold up to 108 stacks of items.

Download this mod here.

1) Chromato Creepers

This mod brings a ton of different creeper textures (Image via Minecraft)

Chromato Creepers is a simple mod that alters the appearance of Creepers in Minecraft. It allows Creepers to blend into any given surface within a cave system because their default green texture is replaced by the texture of a block near it. This can include stone, gravel, granite, or more.

Download this mod here.

Minecraft 1.18 is the most significant update Minecraft has ever received. While it adds many new features to the game, mods allow several different types of items, mobs, and structures.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

