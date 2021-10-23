5 best mods for Minecraft modded server

Minecraft modded servers can run a variety of unique Minecraft mods that allow gameplay to be expanded with custom features and new content. Although run by third parties instead of Mojang, modded servers are incredibly popular and relatively easy to set up.

There are thousands of unique mods out there for modded servers, and server owners often browse through them, mixing and matching their favorites.

Although a breeze for the more experienced, navigating the world of Minecraft mods can be tricky at first. For those new to running a modded server, these five options should be great.

Five enjoyable mods to install on a modified Minecraft server

5) Spark

Spark is a performance profiling tool that runs on Minecraft servers, clients, and proxies. It primarily profiles the main CPU thread and includes an array of memory inspection tools, including full heap dump and heap summary reports.

For the less technically savvy out there, what this means is that Spark can be used to find out exactly where the Minecraft application process is lagging. This helps identify laggy plugins and mods, which can be removed or optimized to improve server performance.

4) Clumps

Coming in with almost 60 million downloads, Clumps is another mod targeted towards improving server performance.

The objective is relatively simple: clump all nearby EXP orbs into one "clump". By adding up EXP orbs, this mod reduces the number of active entities on the server, resulting in significant performance gains.

3) Stuff A Sock In It

Stuff A Sock In It is a small quality of life mod that assists server admins in keeping a clean and well-maintained server log.

More specifically, players can use this mod to set up filters to reduce the amount of redundant and overall useless information output by different mods. The main objective is not only to reduce the size of server logs (saving valuable memory) but also to help highlight the console messages that are actually important.

2) Login Shield

Login Shield is a relatively basic Minecraft mod that protects gamers from all types of damage during the login stage.

This can help prevent a variety of unnecessary and otherwise unfair deaths. Perhaps the most notable would be on Minecraft servers with PvP enabled, as other users are unfairly prone to PvP damage during the login stage.

1) Server Tab

Server Tab is a Minecraft mod that expands the vanilla tab system (Image via Mods For Minecraft)

Last but certainly not least is Server Tab, a relatively lightweight mod that sets out to change the appearance of the vanilla Minecraft tab.

Once this mod has been installed, players will be able to use the server tab key to view an enhanced tab that displays much more information than is otherwise normal. Among the new stats include player ping, server TPS, and player world.

