5 best mods to try before Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update

As many fans will be aware, the much-awaited Minecraft 1.18 Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update is right around the corner and is expected to be released before the end of the year.

The 1.18 update promises to be exciting and will feature entirely new world generation mechanics that will allow for a much more varied terrain.

Although the 1.18 update is indeed something to look forward to, there's still some waiting to be done. Gamers can check out 5 of the best Minecraft mods listed below while they wait for the epic update.

Top 5 Minecraft mods to try out before version 1.18 is released

5) AppleSkin

Download Here

Although relatively simple, AppleSkin is one of the most popular Minecraft mods ever created, clocking in with an incredible 86 million downloads.

This small mod sets out to improve the transparency of Minecraft hunger mechanics. This is accomplished by clearly displaying food hunger saturation statistics that can be easily accounted for by players.

Ultimately, this helps players make wiser decisions about what foods to eat and what to save for later.

4) WorldEdit

Download Here

Those familiar with Minecraft creative servers have likely come across WorldEdit before, which is a popular building tool used to make mass edits in Minecraft easily.

By using this mod players can greatly speed up their building capabilities as it removes much of the tedious manual labor typically associated with large-scale Minecraft builds.

Learning the basics of WorldEdit is truly a skill that can pay dividends. Not only can players make mass edits to any map of their choosing, but they can also use its built-in schematic system to import builds from the internet without downloading the entire map.

3) The Twilight Forest

Download Here

Fans of Minecraft Horror may enjoy this mod, which boasts an incredible 55 million downloads. This makes it the most popular horror Minecraft mod of all time.

Although this mod may be over 6 years old, it's constantly being updated, with new content added every few months.

2) Just Enough Items

Download Here

This mod is a perfect addition to any Minecraft modpack, allowing players to quickly access all items and recipes registered to the Minecraft game client.

This is much more helpful than the conventional Minecraft creative menu as it will automatically incorporate any items and recipes added by different mods and modpacks. It's no wonder why this small but helpful mod has managed to rake up almost 140 million downloads.

1) Sodium

Download Here

Although Sodium does little in terms of adding new gameplay content, this mod is a wise choice to be familiar with before the official release of Minecraft 1.18.

For those unaware, Sodium is one of the most popular Minecraft performance-enhancing mods and can dramatically improve game performance. Some users have reported FPS gains of over 100% simply by just installing this mod.

With Minecraft 1.18 set to include things like radical new world generation mechanics that could be extremely performance demanding, Sodium is a must-have for anyone on a lower-end PC.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi