5 best new items in the Minecraft Marketplace Pass (April 2025)

The Minecraft Marketplace Pass adds new products every month, and April 2025 delivers a delightfully diverse selection of items. This month's pick represents the community's growing desire for immersive, story-driven, and visually unique experiences.

Below are five standout items that exemplify the best of what the April 2025 Marketplace Pass has to offer. Each brings its blend of creativity, mechanics, and charm to the Minecraft universe, offering players motivation to revisit their worlds and discover something new.

The best of Minecraft Marketplace Pass April 2025

1) Character Creator Items: Galaxy-themed set

These items can be kept forever in Minecraft (Image from Mojang Studios)

This month’s character creator update is centered around a space-themed collection that adds a bold, sci-fi flair to your avatar. The ensemble is sleek, vibrant, and unmistakably futuristic — perfect for players looking to match their skins to interstellar builds or simply stand out in any multiplayer setting.

Galaxy Fire Helmet by Builders Horizon

by Builders Horizon Winter Galaxy Wings by Block Perfect Studios

by Block Perfect Studios Galaxy Trousers by Dalibu Studios

by Dalibu Studios Galaxy Boots by 57 Digital

by 57 Digital Galaxy Top by Mythicus

by Mythicus Galaxy Flame Hands by Team Vaeron

This collection’s high-concept design shows cosmetic options that tie into broader gameplay aesthetics. The galaxy theme, while visually striking, is also adaptable enough to suit a wide range of personal styles and adventure types.

2) Naturalist add-on

For players seeking a more ecologically rich survival experience, the Naturalist Add-on is a significant enhancement. It introduces over 130 new animals that spawn naturally across Minecraft biomes, from oceans and plains to jungles and deserts. These animals aren’t just decorative; they interact with the player in many ways.

This is the official Bedrock Edition adaptation of the popular Java mod, offering a faithful and polished experience tailored for console and mobile users. It doesn’t matter if you’re playing solo or in a multiplayer server — the Naturalist Add-on breathes new life into the game’s natural environments, turning every biome into a living ecosystem.

3) Mob Fusion

Mob Fusion brings the spirit of experimental creativity to the forefront. Players can fuse two different mobs to create custom hybrids, each with unique abilities and traits. Alternatively, fusing two of the same mob results in a giant version of that entity, offering a powerful variation that can reshape gameplay.

The fusion process is performed via a custom machine, and if the DNA fusion becomes unstable, a formidable blob monster may emerge, transforming this tool into an unpredictable gameplay mechanic. With 122 fusion combinations and support for multiplayer, Mob Fusion offers endless replayability and opens the door to entirely new combat and strategy dynamics.

4) Sniffers++

More variants of existing mobs are always welcome (Image from Mojang Studios)

Building upon one of the game’s most beloved mobs, Sniffers++ introduces a range of powerful and themed sniffer variants. This includes thunder, amethyst, and beast sniffers. Each comes with distinct behaviors and strengths, allowing players to approach taming or combat with strategic intent.

Additionally, the add-on includes custom Minecraft weapons and craftable orbs that greatly improve how players engage with these new creatures. The breeding system is a standout feature, giving rise to baby Snifflets. Whether you’re collecting, battling, or breeding, Sniffers++ delivers a creature-focused experience that’s both engaging and whimsical.

5) The Backroom: Pink Dreams

The Backroom: Pink Dreams is a horror-themed adventure map that plays on the uncanny, the surreal, and the unsettling. Players find themselves trapped in a warped dimension, filled with pastel-colored rooms that belie the danger lurking within.

As you go through the map's levels, such as the Pink Rooms, Wood, The End, Level 94, and The Windows, you'll face terrible creatures like The Stomper and The Hound, as well as become friends with Kitty.

Elements like jump scares, lore, and score-based objectives combine to produce a fast-paced and dramatic experience. Designed with immersive storytelling in mind, this map shows Minecraft's narrative potential as a platform for terror and suspense.

Other items added to the Minecraft Marketplace Pass

There is so much more added this month (Image from Mojang Studios)

Morph Armor by Shapescape

by Shapescape Galaxy of Games by Imagiverse

by Imagiverse Haunted Manor by Yeggs

by Yeggs Prison Escape by Everbloom Games

by Everbloom Games One Block by Noxcrew

by Noxcrew Skyblock Earth by ChewMingo

by ChewMingo Ultimate Survival World by The Craft Stars

by The Craft Stars Skyblock 7 Dimensions by Dodo Studios

by Dodo Studios Crashed: Vulcain by Pixelusion

by Pixelusion Earth Survival by 4KS Studios

by 4KS Studios Cherry Tree Temple by CrackedCubes

by CrackedCubes Bedwars by 5 Frame Studios

by 5 Frame Studios The Backrooms Texture Pack by GoE-Craft

by GoE-Craft Techno Demons Skin Pack by Ninja Squirrel Gaming

by Ninja Squirrel Gaming Old Money Fashion by CubeCraft Games

by CubeCraft Games Fairy Core HD Skin Pack by CupcakeBrianna

by CupcakeBrianna Cherry Blossom by FingerMaps

by FingerMaps Galactic Armor Crew by CubeCraft Games

by CubeCraft Games Cute Mashup Pack by VoxelBlocks

by VoxelBlocks Paragon Resource Pack by Paragonia

by Paragonia Chinese Water Town Mash-up by LinsCraft

