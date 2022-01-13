5 best offensive enchantments in Minecraft

The enchanting system has been in Minecraft for around a decade. The game has received many new enchantments in such a long time since its humble beginnings.

With the help of enchantments, players can improve their gear and unlock their true potential. Some enchantments buff the defensive aspect of armor, while others enhance the utility of tools.

Many enchantments are focused on improving the damage dealt by weapons. This article lists five of the best offensive enchantments in Minecraft.

Most powerful enchantments for offensive purposes in Minecraft

5) Sweeping Edge

Sweeping Edge is a sword enchantment exclusive to Java Edition. Swords enchanted with Sweeping Edge deal extra sweep damage and has a maximum level of 3.

Depending on the level, it increases damage from a sweep attack by 50, 67, or 75%. The only downside of Sweeping Edge is that it does not buff normal attacks.

4) Flame and Fire Aspect

Flame and Fire Aspect are the same enchantment but meant for different weapons. Flame is a bow-only enchantment, while Fire Aspect is a sword-only enchantment in Minecraft. Sword strikes or arrows shot from the bow will light up the enemy and cause fire damage.

3) Smite

Smite sword (Image via Mojang)

Smite is a niche enchantment yet one of the strongest in Minecraft. This enchantment deals increased damage against undead mobs like zombies, skeletons, wither skeletons, withers, etc.

A sword or ax enchanted with Smite deals an extra 6.25 hearts damage to undead mobs. It is the best enchantment for fighting the wither boss. Players can also use Smite to farm undead mobs efficiently. Unfortunately, weapons enchanted with Smite cannot have Sharpness nor Bane of Arthropods.

2) Power

Power bow (Image via Mojang)

Power is a bow-only enchantment that increases the overall damage of arrows. By enchanting their bow with Power V, players will get a damage increase of 150%. It is the most potent enchantment and a must-have for bows.

A critical shot from Power V bow deals 12.5 hearts worth of damage. Even a non-critical hit does 7.5 heart damage, more than a critical hit from a regular bow.

1) Sharpness

Sharpness enchantment (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to being offensive, Sharpness is a must-have enchantment. Like Power, Sharpness enchantment increases the overall damage dealt by swords and axes. It works against all kinds of mobs in Minecraft.

Bedrock players benefit more from Sharpness than Java players. In Bedrock Edition, Sharpness V increases damage by 3.125 hearts but only 1.5 hearts in Java Edition.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

