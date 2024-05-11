5 best OG Minecraft servers

Many servers have emerged as a result of Minecraft's explosive growth in popularity. These servers provide different experiences and foster a thriving multiplayer community. The OG (Original Gangster) variants are particularly dear to gamers who are nostalgic and yearn to return to the early days of multiplayer Minecraft.

This article lists some of the greatest original Minecraft servers, along with their fascinating backstories and timeless appeal that draw gamers from all over the world.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Amazing Minecraft OG Servers that are still around today

1) PurplePrison

IP Address: purpleprison.net

PurplePrison, which focuses exclusively on the jail genre and has an amazing purple color scheme, is popular among players looking for a tough and exciting Prison experience. Players can dig, explore, and build their path to freedom in the dynamic world created by the server's unique features and vibrant community.

PurplePrison has tons of amazing features that make it a one-of-a-kind Prison server, with axe PvP, gang fights, koth events, black-market, pier-to-pier trading, plot shops, and so much more. One of the biggest reasons the server has remained so popular all these years is its close-knit community.

If you want a server that will be around for years to come and is constantly updating and improving itself, PurplePrison is the perfect choice.

2) Hypixel

IP Address: hypixel.net

Hypixel may be the greatest multiplayer server ever (Image via Mojang)

Hypixel is a mainstay of the multiplayer community, thanks to its innovative approach, regular updates, and an abundance of game types, such as the well-known BedWars and SkyWars. Its steadfast appeal and dedication to producing interesting content have solidified its status as an original server that gamers of all ages adore.

Many players don't know that Hypixel has been around since the early days of the game, going strong for 11+ years.

3) Minecraft Central

IP Address: play.mccentral.org

Minecraft Central is a fantastic server (Image via Mojang)

Players who want a mix of creative experiences and vintage gameplay have come to love Minecraft Central. With so many different game modes, such as Survival, KitPvP, Gens Tycoon, and more, the server appeals to a wide range of players and has something for everyone.

Minecraft Central is still one of the best original servers because of its strong community, inclusive and equitable gaming environment, and commitment to user pleasure. The server was most popularly known for its Survival Games game mode.

4) Grand Theft Minecart

IP Address: mc-gtm.net

Grand Theft Minecart (GTM), an ambitious block-based recreation of the Grand Theft Auto universe, has carved out a distinct place for itself in the multiplayer realm. Players can compete in the server's world, immerse themselves in a vast open environment, and commit crimes.

With its meticulous attention to detail, wide range of gameplay possibilities, and vibrant roleplaying community, GTM is a unique original server that never fails to enthrall anyone looking for virtual excitement and adventure.

If you've never played a server that features guns within Minecraft, this is a fantastic choice!

5) LemonCloud

IP Address: play.lemoncloud.org

LemonCloud's emphasis on offering a broad variety of entertaining game modes, such as OP Prison, Skyblock, KitPvP, and Factions, has made a lasting impression on the multiplayer scene. The server's ongoing popularity can be attributed to its commitment to improving the user experience, regular upgrades, and special features.

LemonCloud is an original server that has endured over time because of its dedication to building a welcoming and inclusive community and its focus on creating a dynamic and engaging gameplay environment. Its owner, iLemon, was also behind Desteria, an OG server that many people miss.