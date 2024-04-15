Minecraft needs more features for its multiplayer fanbase

The multiplayer mode in Minecraft is one of the game's most important aspects, playing a pivotal role in it slowly climbing to become the single best-selling title of all time. There have been a few updates in Minecraft's long history that have added, or are going to add, new features to the game to spice up the multiplayer experience.

This article details which recent changes have made playing with friends more exciting, as well as what Mojang Studios could do to improve the multiplayer experience.

Minecraft's upcoming trial chambers are a good start

Vaults will hopefully be just the start of multiplayer-conscious design (Image via Mojang Studios)

Update 1.21's trial chambers are a sign that Mojang is aware that the game needs more multiplayer support. They are large underground complexes filled with trial spawners that spit out waves of mobs that need to be defeated for loot, with waves being larger and more difficult with extra players. Trial chambers can also be fought repeatedly, after a short cooldown.

Additionally, the upcoming Minecraft vault blocks found within also have unique multiplayer-only support. They can be looted by an infinite number of players at a time.

Both changes, having repeatable loot-filled spawners, and containers with player-specific loot, are major features for groups looking for exciting things to do during their adventure.

Bedrock's recent multiplayer features

Hardcore also adds stakes to a world, as anyone who dies is gone forever (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft's infamous hardcore difficulty might not be a multiplayer-exclusive feature, but its recent addition to Bedrock via experimental content settings is a huge boon to group players. Hardcore adds a new way to play the game, prioritizing safety rather than resource gathering. This should help keep multiplayer feeling nice and fresh for vanilla survival players.

Addons are another recent Bedrock feature that isn't multiplayer-specific but makes the mode much more enjoyable. They are the closest things to mods that Bedrock's ever had, being mix-and-matched however the player wants on a world-by-world basis. This essentially means Bedrock players can make custom Minecraft modpacks to play with friends.

What else could Mojang do?

Comment byu/Patient_Inspector818 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Wonderful_Weather_83 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

These recent changes are a breath of fresh air, indicating Mojang is aware of the issue and working to solve it. This begs the question, though, of just what the developer could do next to make multiplayer better.

There is no shortage of ideas from the community as to what Mojang needs to add. But a nearly universally agreed-upon idea is for there to be some sort of inventory update or overhaul. This would be great for multiplayer.

The best part of playing on a Minecraft SMP with friends is the adventures and experiences while playing the game. Thus, reducing the amount of time wasted messing with item stacks only benefits the game.

Bringing these trial chamber features to older structures will help get groups to explore them (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang Studios could also consider going back and adding similar player-specific containers to some of Minecraft's other structures. For example, having unique loot in stronghold libraries or dangerous ancient cities will help get groups to work together to take these structures on, as there's less risk of getting no loot.

Since trial spawners and vault blocks seem to be taking multiplayer into account, this trend will likely continue for future updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback