7 unwritten rules of playing in Minecraft SMP

Multiplayer is a huge and important aspect of the game, mainly due to the rise of many of Minecraft's best minigames. The multiplayer side of the game is just as large as the single player, if not larger. However, this doesn't mean that regular survival servers have fallen out of popularity. In fact, the reality is quite the opposite, with nearly every server offering some form of survival mode.

Detailed below are seven of the most important survival multiplayer rules that players need to make sure they know by heart before jumping onto any of these amazing servers to start working on a Minecraft multiplayer starter base.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Seven Important and Unwritten Minecraft SMP Rules

1) Make backup stashes

An example of a backup Minecraft stash (Image via Mojang)

One of the worst possible situations on a PvP-friendly Minecraft server is having an entire base raided. In the worst-case scenario, this could mean having to totally start over from scratch.

Thankfully, this can be avoided by setting up backup stashes in secret locations. These should be filled with Minecraft's best armor, tools, weapons, food, and torches. Essentially, everything needed to start over.

2) Don't carry everything

There's never a need to carry everything around all the time (Image via Mojang)

For similar reasons to wanting backup staches, players should avoid traveling around with all of their most valuable stuff on them. On a survival server that allows for PvP, there's no telling when death will strike, so minimizing losses from a single death is preferable.

This is especially true when moving from one Minecraft survival base to another. Don't try to take everything in one trip, as that can make a single death result in having to start over. Make several trips using different routes to hopefully lose any potential followers.

3) Keep PvP contained within itself

Comment byu/CabinetIcy892 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Technically, on servers where PvP is allowed, there's no rule of engagement. However, the right thing to do would be to keep PvP contained within itself. Don't sneak attack people in buildings or AFK.

Challenge others to PvP directly, and have it be a test of skill. This will keep PvP from getting a bad reputation on an SMP and will help encourage others to participate.

4) Don't mess with other builds

Destroying cool builds is a quick way to lose players on a server (Image via Mojang)

Try to avoid editing, destroying, or straight-up stealing a base, even if it appears to be abandoned. Unless it happens to be one of Minecraft's anarchy servers, messing with other people's builds and bases is just kind of awful.

Griefing or blowing up structures with TNT for no reason should also be avoided, as it will lead to players on the server not trusting anyone else.

5) Don't raid bases

Raiding storage systems is a great way to make lifelong Minecraft enemies (Image via Mojang)

This is similar to messing with other players' builds but is major enough to deserve its own point. Many of Minecraft's best survival servers are set up for more casual play. The intent is for it to be a small group working together to make progress and cool builds. So sneaking around and stealing from people is only going to make the experience worse.

Now, if the server allows for this kind of thing, go wild. But if there's not a mention of it in the rules, it's probably safe to assume it wouldn't be cool, even if it is allowed.

6) Destroy Nerdpoles

It doesn't take long for spawn to start to look awful if nerdpoles aren't destroyed (Image via Mojang)

Nerdpoles are an essential part of any early survival experience. They are towers of blocks used to check out the surrounding environment and see what interesting terrain and structures are nearby.

However, many players make the mistake of leaving their nerdpoles standing. This ends up making the spawn look ugly, especially if trees don't get replanted. Spawn eventually ends up looking like a barren waste of dirt pillars as players desperately search for wood. But breaking down nerdpoles can help keep nature nice for everyone.

7) Cut down the whole tree

Nothing is worse than a fake forest (Image via Mojang)

This unwritten rule is similar to the last and is primarily focused on keeping a server's spawn region viable for future players. Rather than breaking a single log or two from a tree and moving on, make sure to break all the logs of a tree and replant a sapling.

This has two effects: it keeps spawn looking nice and presentable rather than ruined and gutted, and it also ensures that future new players have ample access to the wood needed to make starter tools. Nothing is worse than having to run for thousands of blocks just to die at night before seeing a single tree.