5 best Optifine alternatives for Minecraft

Minecraft's Optifine mod remains one of the most popular of its kind due to the long list of performance optimizations it implements and its great shader support. However, many fans have argued that Optifine isn't quite as ideal for performance and shaders as it once was, leading players to pursue other avenues to improve their framerates and render their shaders.

Although Optifine is still a solid option for improved performance and shader support in Minecraft, its heavy rewriting of the in-game rendering code and use of Xdelta compression can lead to a litany of problems when used with other mods. Fortunately, several new performance mods provide the same (or even better) upsides while also being more compatible with other modifications.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Five of the best Optifine alternatives for Minecraft

1) Sodium

Sodium overhauls Minecraft's graphics rendering, providing massive performance boosts (Image via Jellysquid3/Modrinth)

Arguably the best optimization mod for Minecraft that's currently available to the community, Sodium can pull higher framerates out of just about any device. It replaces all of the game's rendering code that uses modern rendering techniques but doesn't end up caught in the pitfalls that Optifine does, which results in lower compatibility with other in-game mods, performance-based or otherwise.

When implemented, players should see considerable performance increases in Minecraft Java Edition without any need to configure Sodium at all. Even better, its compatibility with other mods ensures that players can receive massive FPS boosts by installing more performance mods like Lithium or Phosphor that work in tandem with it.

2) Rubidium

Rubidium allows fans to use Sodium with the Forge mod loader (Image via Asek3/CurseForge)

While the Sodium mod is one of Minecraft's best, it falls short in one specific regard. Sodium is developed exclusively for the Fabric mod loader, meaning players who use Forge instead are ostensibly left out to dry. The good news is that mods like Rubidium are available to address the issue. This mod provides the same great upsides of Sodium but for the Forge mod loader.

While the Forge vs Fabric debate will rage on in the future, Rubidium should be a go-to performance mod if players are hoping for optimization while using Forge mods. There aren't any extra frills to Rubidium compared to Sodium; it simply makes all the great features of Sodium available for one of the community's most popular and utilized mod loaders.

3) VulkanMod

Minecraft's world rendering within VulkanMod (Image via xCollateral/Modrinth)

Vulkan has grown to be an incredibly popular graphics API across a wide variety of games, providing improved performance by way of an optimized renderer.

VulkanMod applies the same great optimizations seen in other games with Vulkan to Minecraft. It replaces the base game's OpenGL renderer with one programmed in Vulkan, which should increase framerates while keeping mod compatibility intact.

Although not every platform will be able to draw out the full potential of the Vulkan renderer (particularly those using older hardware like low-spec PCs), it's a fantastic way to improve performance while still being able to install other mods. However, it's important to make sure that the other mods installed don't utilize the OpenGL engine, as this may lead to crashing.

4) Embeddium

Embeddium provides Sodium bonuses with additional fixes (Image via Embeddedt/CurseForge)

In the vein of Sodium and Rubidium, Embeddium builds upon both Minecraft mods by providing the same great improvements from Sodium while allowing the mod to operate in Forge like Rubidium. However, Embeddium goes a few steps further by adding additional tweaks and bug fixes to ensure that the performance improvements run in the Forge mod loader as seamlessly as possible.

Other than the added tweaks, there isn't much that distinguishes Embeddium from Sodium or Rubidium. However, if players are hoping to get a performance boost while using Forge mods, Embeddium serves as a fantastic option that should be leaps and bounds above what Optifine normally provides.

5) Iris Shaders

A sunset rendered in Minecraft with Iris Shaders (Image via Coderbot/Modrinth)

If players are searching for shaders specifically without using Optifine, Iris Shaders offers fantastic shader compatibility while still working with several optimization mods. Several shaders that are usually found to be usable through Optifine work just as well with Iris. This mod also offers several unique shader packs of its own alongside a full suite of customizable settings.

With Iris Shaders, players can fine-tune their shaders to their liking to create a balance between visual fidelity and performance. This mod is built from the ground up to be as approachable and compatible as possible. This means issues with running or updating Iris Shaders are negligible compared to other shader mods.