How to install Forge for Minecraft 1.20

Minecraft players who are hoping to get started with adding mods to the game have their pick of different mod loaders used to install them. Among these options, Forge is arguably the most recognized and popular, alongside its counterpart known as Fabric.

With Forge installed, you can simply download the .jar files of mods and drop them in a designated folder created by the mod loader. From there, as long as the mod version matches the game, the mods should be ready to go.

Due to Forge's popularity and utility in the Minecraft community, mod developers tend to create their mods to be compatible with it. If there's a mod that you are hunting for, there's a good chance it's available for Forge.

However, before adding mods, you have to download and install Forge first.

How to download/install Forge for Minecraft 1.20+

Forge can be downloaded from a central location via its site (Image via Forge)

Thanks to Forge being created as a .jar file, you can ostensibly download it on PC regardless of the operating system as long as you have Java installed.

To install Forge in this manner, players can follow these steps:

Head to Forge's download page. On the left of the window, select your current version of Minecraft: Java Edition from the list. Next, click the icon for the installer to begin downloading it. You'll have the choice between the latest release of Forge or its recommended (and usually more stable) version. Either should work perfectly fine for your mod installation needs in most circumstances. You may be redirected to an AdFoc.us page. If this occurs, simply wait a few seconds and then click the skip button in the top right of the window. Once the .jar file has been downloaded, navigate to the folder it is located in and double-click it to run it. An installation wizard should open accordingly. Ensure that the Install Client radial is selected, then make sure that the installation path is pointing to the root folder ".minecraft" before pressing the OK button. The setup wizard will install all the necessary files and folders, at which point you can exit the program.

Forge keeps a list of mods that can be activated/deactivated in the game's main menu (Image via TLauncher)

From this point, all you need to do is open the Minecraft root folder and find/create a folder named "mods." Whenever you download a Forge mod, you will get a .jar file that they can simply place in this folder.

Once you return to the game's launcher, simply use the version selection button, choose Forge from the list, and press play.

After that, the mod loader handles the rest. As long as the mods and their dependencies are compatible with a player's current version of Forge and Minecraft, they should run as intended.