5 best PC games like Minecraft 1.17 with enhanced graphics

Since its launch over a decade ago, Minecraft has grown massively and gained millions of players, all of whom enjoy the game on a daily basis. The indie game, started by Markus "Notch" Persson, has not turned into a successful pop phenomenon.

Taking inspiration from it, many game companies and developers created their own games with the same features but with different styles. While some gamers find Minecraft's simple pixelated graphics beautiful, others may not like it as much.

This article lists some games similar to Minecraft that boast improved graphics. Players can still enjoy fighting monsters, exploring an open world and crafting items in these games.

Read: 5 best games like Minecraft for low-end PCs in 2021

PC games like Minecraft 1.17 with enhanced graphics

#5 - 7 Days to Die

First-person shooter horror games have been a fan-favorite among gamers, and surviving brain-dead zombies is a horrifying experience. In 7 Days to Die, players have to survive in an open world filled with terrifying zombies.

Like Minecraft, players can craft armor, tools, weapons and build a base to protect themselves from undead monsters. With tons of positive reviews and similarities to Minecraft, it is a game definitely worth playing.

Minimum requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7 or higher (64-bit)

Processor: 2.4 Ghz Dual Core CPU

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: 2 GB Dedicated Memory

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 12 GB available space

Download it from here.

#4 - Teardown

Many Minecrafters love playing with TNT for its destructive capability. In Teardown, players are free to roam around and destroy almost everything in sight. This voxel game features vehicles that can break and destroy things when run into at high speeds.

Minimum requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7

Processor: Quad-Core CPU

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or similar. 3 Gb VRAM.

Storage: 2 GB available space

Additional Notes: Intel integrated graphics cards not supported.

Download it from here.

#3 - Empyrion

Empyrion is a fantastic survival sandbox game for all the space and sci-fi lovers out there. In this game, players will embark on a space journey to find a place for survival. They will have to look for food, build shelter, maintain oxygen, and more.

Like Minecraft, survival is one of the main priorities in Empyrion. Players can also switch to creative mode and build their dream base.

Minimum requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows (7, 8, and 10), 64-bit system required

Processor: Dual-Core Processor 2.5 GHz or better

Memory: 10 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD RX 550 / NVIDIA GTX 1050 (min. 2 GB VRAM)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 10 GB available space

Download it from here.

#2 - Subnautica

Subnautica is an open-world survival game set on an alien planet. In this game, the main character crash-lands on a planet filled with deep oceans. These oceans are home to alien water species, both beautiful and scary.

Players have one goal: survive. In Subnautica, players can craft tools and weapons, as is the case with Minecraft.

Minimum requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows Vista SP2 or newer, 64-bit

Processor: Intel Haswell 2 cores / 4 threads @ 2.5Ghz or equivalent

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Intel HD 4600 or equivalent

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 20 GB available space

Download it from here.

#1 - The Forest

The Forest is one of the most popular horror games on Steam. In this game, users play as the only survivor of a plane crashing into a frightening forest. Players have to build shelter, keep themselves warm, craft weapons and tools, and more.

Minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 7

Processor: Intel Dual-Core 2.4 GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 8800GT

DirectX: Version 9.0

Storage: 5 GB available space

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer.

For Amazing Minecraft Videos, do "Subscribe" to our newly launched YouTube Channel.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod