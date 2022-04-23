5 best purple Minecraft skins

Minecraft skins are an amazing way to customize how a character looks in-game. Gamers can find a huge plethora of different skins online and can even create skins themselves.

In Java edition, such skins are free and very easy to access. This article will focus specifically on some of the best purple skins in Minecraft, which are a hugely popular choice among fans.

Top 5 choices for Minecraft skins that are Purple

5) Purple Suit Boy

Purple Suit Boy (Image via SkinsMC)

The Purple Suit Boy Starting is a simple skin, showcasing a person wearing a full purple suit with a dark purple tie. This skin will easily stand out amongst others due to the vibrancy of the colors used. A skin with purple on it is always great to see.

4) Purple Gamer Girl

Purple Gamer Girl skin (Image via SkinsMC)

The Purple Gamer Girl is a skin with a heavy reddish-purple color scattered throughout the otherwise all-black look. This skin gives off a look that definitely stands out amongst the crowd.

In terms of details, the skin is of a gamer girl with streaks of purple in her hair, wearing purple gaming headphones. Furthermore, she is also wearing a black and purple striped tank top. All these things just look so great together, so make a brilliant choice for anyone looking for a great purple themed skin.

3) Purple Onesie Girl

Purple Onesie Skin (Image via SkinsMC)

The Purple Onesie Girl showcases a girl wearing a bright purple dinosaur onesie, making a cute and simple skin. The girl has dyed light blue/purple hair, which goes quite well with the overall theme.

When it comes to Minecraft skin fashion, onesie skins have been quite popular as of late; this skin makes great use of a purple onesie. For those looking for a casual-style purple skin that does not take itself too seriously, the above is a great choice.

2) Purple Ninja Skin

Purple Ninja Skin (Image via SkinsMC)

The Purple Ninja Skin is an interesting color choice for a ninja. The purple shirt is a special type, one that conceals his mouth, only making the eyes visible.

Ninja skins are very popular in Minecraft, and a ninja wearing purple is something one would rarely see in real life. This skin will likely sit well with those fans who enjoy playing PvP servers.

1) Purple Ender Dragon Skin

Purple Ender Dragon Skin (Image via SkinsMC)

The Purple Ender Dragon Skin, just like the Ender Dragon, features a dragon with purple eyes. As the Ender dragon is mainly black, it is hard to show all the features with only black, so it shows lots of features in purple.

For those unaware, the Ender Dragon is the final boss of Minecraft and is well-regarded as one of the most powerful mobs in the entire game. This fierce beast is not one to be taken lightly, and the above skin personifies that fact.

