5 best quotes by Minecraft streamer Tubbo

Tobias "Toby" Smith, also known as Tubbo, is a famous content creator. He plays quite a few different games but is well known for his Minecraft videos and streams.

He has two different Twitch channels called TubboLIVE and Tubbo, where he streams various games like Minecraft, CSGO, and Among Us. On TubboLIVE, he has 1.8 million followers, and on Tubbo, he has 4.4 million.

He mainly uploads Minecraft videos in which he plays with other Minecraft streamers such as TommyInnit and Wilbur Soot very often. On Youtube, Tubbo has over 2.8 million subscribers.

These are some of the best phrases uttered by Minecraft streamer Tubbo

5) "I COULD BUY 250 HAPPY MEALS!"

Tubbo had won $1250 in a game show played on Dream's SMP server. A few minutes after winning, he was asked what he was going to do with the money. Tubbo then replies, saying he is starving and will be buying himself "a nice dinner," and then he says screams, "I COULD BUY 250 HAPPY MEALS!"

4) "I've been cooking this f*****g village."

This quote is from the Twitch Rivals Minecraft Tournament. Tubbo met Wilbur Soot a few minutes after setting a village on fire. When asked how he was doing, Wilbur says he had been good just cooking some steak, to which Tubbo replies with the quote.

3) "You just got corrected by a dyslexic person."

Most of Tubbo's fans know that he has dyslexia. This quote is from one of his streams in which Sapnap calls plasma membrane to phantom membrane. Tubbo then corrects him and says this quote, to which Sapnap reacts aggressively and starts attacking Tubbo until he has half a heart of health left.

2) "There must be some gay socks out there."

Tubbo explains to Ranboo how socks are always in pairs and pairs are like couples. Then Tubbo says, "There must be some gay socks out there." After hearing it, Ranboo quietly looks down for a few seconds and then types the quote in the chat window for everyone to read.

1) "I'm pregnant."

Also Read

This funny quote is from Wilbur Soot's streams where he asks Tubbo what he told jschlatt. Tubbo replies to Wilbur's question by saying, "I told him I was pregnant." This reply left Wilbur speechless for a few seconds before he said, "Good job Tubbo."

Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinions of its writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen