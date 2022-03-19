5 best Roleplay servers for Minecraft to join as a beginner

Since the option to play multiplayer and its several game modes were introduced in Minecraft, the game’s content has expanded to a limit previously thought impossible. One of these game modes is called Roleplaying.

Roleplaying or RPG servers allow players to forge their own Minecraft experience while being presented with a theme of what the server will be like.

Many servers are based on famous pieces of pop culture, like the Wizarding World, Pokemon, The Lord of the Rings, and more. This article will list some of the best role-playing servers for newer players.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Minecraft: Top 5 RPG servers great for new players

5) Minescape

Minescape is known for being one of the friendliest servers around, which is because it allows every single player, regardless of in-game knowledge or skill, to enter and play around the server.

The fact that it is a creative server based on the popular game Runescape is an even bigger factor and reason for beginners to play on it.

The RPG elements of the server allow players to undertake quests, mold their character the way they want, upgrade their gear and capabilities using skill trees, and grind through the various activities provided in the server.

Server IP address: Minescape.Me

4) SchoolRP

SchoolRP is a role-playing server that takes players through the journey of being a Japanese school student. The genre of school role-plays has quickly become quite popular among the Minecraft community, and this server sits at the pinnacle of the RPG servers that come under it.

The server lets players customize their character, attend school classes, bond, make new friends, etc. Players can participate in various extra-curricular activities, play sports and even go on dates.

Server IP address: play.schoolrp.net

3) Pixelmon

The Pixelmon server is a dream come true for all Pokemon fans out there (and there’s a ton of them). Players explore a world filled with popular characters from the pokemon universe.

Pokemon spawn within the world and can be caught and even trained by the player. Players can have roles like Pokemon gym trainers, leaders, and more. There’s leveling up to be done, the staff is friendly and helpful, and there’s an economic system that includes trading.

Server IP address: play.pixelmonrealms.com

2) LemonCloud

LemonCloud is a survival RPG server that contains many different game modes within it but is primarily known for its survival mode.

Players can forge their fate with countless adventures, trading, leveling up, banding with allies and other factions, and customizing their character. Other game modes include Skyblock, Skyward, Prison, KitPvP and Creative.

Server IP address: play.lemoncloud.org

1) Potterworld

Just like the Pixelmon server, Potterworld is another RPG Minecraft server based on a pop culture phenomenon with a massive following. Potterworld puts the server in the shows of Hogwarts students.

The server contains a massive recreation of Hogwarts castle, where students can go and learn about various types of magic and disciplines like alchemy. In addition to this, the popular wizarding sport “Quidditch” can also be played.

Server IP address: play.potterworldmc.com

Minecraft in a single-player atmosphere has always been fun to play. Players can be whatever they want, taking advantage of the multiple mechanics of the game, which include exploration, combat, building, mining, and more.

However, multiplayer can introduce players to a whole new world and extra content in the game.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha