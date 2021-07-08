5 best RPG modpacks in Minecraft

RPG modpacks in Minecraft are one of the most played genres on CurseForge. Ever since the game's launch, the modding community has created tons of mods for fellow Minecrafters. This phenomenal indie game has one of the largest modding communities ever.

Some mods introduce new recipes and items while keeping the vanilla theme intact, whereas others can change the entire gameplay and turn Minecraft into a fantasy and RPG-type game.

This article shares some amazing RPG modpacks in Minecraft. These mods can be pretty heavy on low-end computers, so players are advised to use optimization mods to run these RPG Modpacks in Minecraft.

RPG modpacks in Minecraft

#5 - Ice and Fire: Dragons

Many fans have been asking for tameable dragons for a long time. The only dragon available in vanilla Minecraft is the boss enemy ender dragon. Using this mod, players can add custom dragons to Minecraft.

There are two types of dragons in this modpack: ice and fire. As obvious from their name, fire dragons can breathe fire, whereas ice dragons have a cold breath capable of freezing enemies. Players can find Hippogryphs, Gorgons, Cockatrices, Stymphalian Birds, and more from various fantasy lands.

Download Ice and Fire: Dragons from here.

#4 - Aquaculture 2

Many players love to play fishing simulators and experience the life of a fisherman. Aquaculture 2 is a modpack that expands the idea of fishing in Minecraft. In this mod, players can find new types of fish varying from biome to biome. The creators have also added new custom biomes to add more fish.

Download Aquaculture 2 from here.

#3 - Astral Sorcery

Astral Sorcery is a mod based around magic harnessed from stars and constellations. Players will come across various mystical structures that will increase magic prowess.

Players looking for RPG modpacks in Minecraft should try this magical mod to experience beautiful stars-related magic and live the sorcerer's life.

Download Astral Sorcery from here.

#2 - Electroblob's Wizardry

When players think of wizardry, they imagine many magical spells. However, only a few mods are capable of fulfilling their expectations. Electroblob's Wizardry is an RPG modpack in Minecraft for magic-obsessed players.

This modpack offers over 180 unique spells, such as flame, transportation, summons, and more. Players can harness the power of elements to cause magical reactions. There are various elements like magic, fire, earth, necromancy, and more, which players cannot find in other RPG modpacks in Minecraft.

Download Electroblob's Wizardry from here.

#1 - Guntopic Legend of the Guns

Role-playing games are not all about sorcery and fantasies, and sometimes, they also include modern guns. Guntopic Legend of the Guns is one of the most popular RPG modpacks in Minecraft that adds special guns and armor.

Players can use assault rifles, shotguns, pistols, revolvers, and more. Like RPG games, this modpack requires specific levels to obtain powerful items.

Download Guntopic Legend of the Guns from here.

