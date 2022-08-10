5 best secret crafting recipes in Minecraft 1.19 update

At its core, Minecraft is an open-world sandbox survival game that allows players to take complete control of their journey. While it gives them a basic rundown of how to move and craft the most basic amenities, the help stops there, and users are essentially left to fend for themselves.

The crafting mechanic of the title, however, is so expansive that many items have recipes that are hard to remember or recall.

Minecraft 1.19: Five recipes gamers might not know

Note: This article is primarily directed toward beginners. Veterans may or may not be aware of the recipes listed below.

5) Grindstone

The recipe for a grindstone (Image via Minecraft)

The grindstone belongs to a category of blocks loosely termed “workstation blocks.” That means that the block serves as a job site block for a villager, allowing players to perform specific actions and functions unique to it.

The recipe for a grindstone block includes two wood planks, two sticks, and a stone slab.

4) End rod

The recipe for a end rod (Image via Minecraft)

End rods are rare light sources only found inside End Cities, which lie within the end dimension. While the natural instinct of many users searching for this item would be to make their way to the end dimension and try and find an End City, an alternative method is to try and craft them.

For this recipe, they will need a blaze rod and a popped chorus fruit.

3) Andesite, Diorite, and Granite

The recipes for Diorite and Granite (Image via Minecraft)

Gamers are used to finding andesite, diorite, and granite within the world, as they spawn in large numbers within the stone-filled area of the overworld. The three blocks don’t have any particular use or function besides serving as stone variants.

The fact that they spawn so commonly around the in-game world may have caused some players to forget what their recipes actually are.

The recipe for andesite (Image via Minecraft)

For diorite, users require nether quartz and cobblestone. Granite can be acquired by combining diorite and nether quartz, and finally, andesite can be made by combining diorite and cobblestone.

2) Daylight Detector

The recipe for a daylight detector (Image via Minecraft)

A daylight detector is a block that can track sunlight and subsequently send out a redstone signal based on the amount of sunlight. The block is one of the many in the game that uses redstone to automate builds creatively.

What makes it even more effective is that sources of block light like torches or glowstone cannot set a daylight detector off. The recipe for a daylight detector includes glass, nether quartz, and wood slabs.

1) Mojang Specifications banner

The recipe for the Mojang Specifications banner (Image via Minecraft)

Banners are decorative items that players can hang up or place at almost any location to beautify their base. Over the last ten years, Mojang has added many banner patterns into the game’s vast cosmetic arsenal.

Many of these banners were event-specific or season specific, while others are old and have been discontinued.

The Mojang Specifications banner (Image via Minecraft)

The Mojang Specifications banner is one that has the logo that Mojang first used when the company was known as the aforementioned “Mojang Specifications.” The banner can be crafted using an enchanted golden apple, brown dye, and green dye.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

