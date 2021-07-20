5 best seeds for loot in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

Minecraft is an amazing sandbox game where the players can build whatever they desire and explore the endless world. These worlds can often generate structures close to the spawn point that have good loot from which players can benefit in the early phase of their survival journey.

To enter these worlds, players can use Minecraft seeds. Seeds are codes that will generate specific worlds in the game, and players can enter these codes before creating a world.

Seeds that provide good loot to the player in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

5) Desert village and temple

Loot found from village and desert temple (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 105899026

Platform: 1.17 Java Edition

Coordinates:

Village: -278 89 314

Desert biome: -421 65 491

This is an excellent seed for Minecraft players looking to start their survival world in a desert biome as they can get good loot right at the start. From only two structures close to the spawn, players can get the loot shown above that will help them a lot.

4) Loot from the desert

Image via Minecraft

Seed: 902754907900246

Platform: 1.17 Java edition

Coordinates:

First village: -143 63 -857

Second village: -447 68 -447

Ruined portal: 47 66 48

Desert temple: -300 64 -342

This excellent seed has at least four different structures, all less than 1000 blocks away from spawn. Along with all the loot shown above, the second village close to the spawn has a huge quantity of hay bales, so players will not need to worry about food for a long time.

3) Silk touch in dungeon chest

Seed: -4819314155994917054

Platform: 1.17 Java edition

Coordinates:

Amethyst Geode: 9 46 2

Zombie Dungeon 1: -7 79 -32

Zombie Dungeon 2: -18 65 -15

Spider Dungeon: -47 78 -37

Desert Temple 1: 138 53 346

Temple Village 1: 234 71 815

Temple Village 2: -165 53 650

Players looking for a complete seed to start their world must try this seed as it has the structures mentioned above very close to each other. One of the dungeons even has the silk touch enchantment, and a lot more loot is there in the village and temple chests.

2) Villages and buried treasure close to spawn

Image via Minecraft

Seed: 1101475781

Platform: Java Edition

Coordinates:

First village: -400 69 -290

Second village: -514 80 230

Buried treasure: -598 67 137

Finding buried treasures can take time, but players can find it easily in this seed as it is so close to spawn. Many different villages in this seed have also generated close to spawn, and from two of them, players can find the above loot.

1) Insane loot close to spawn

Loot that players can find from all structures (Image via u/LennyTheSniper on Reddit)

Seed: 104406146594324684

Platform: 1.17 Java Edition

Coordinates:

Village 1: 20, -172

Village 2: 548, 276

Village 3: 116, 804

Village 4: -508, 772

Village 5: -492, 1044

Village 6: -652, 612

Desert Temple: -216, 808

Jungle Temple 1 : -648, 184

Jungle Temple 2 : -1224 , 344

This amazing seed was found by a Redditor (u/LennyTheSniper) with many structures close to where the player will spawn. Based on the loot found, players can easily craft a diamond pickaxe and sword along with iron armor.

