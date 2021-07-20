5 best seeds for loot in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

Minecraft is an amazing sandbox game where the players can build whatever they desire and explore the endless world. These worlds can often generate structures close to the spawn point that have good loot from which players can benefit in the early phase of their survival journey.
To enter these worlds, players can use Minecraft seeds. Seeds are codes that will generate specific worlds in the game, and players can enter these codes before creating a world.
Also read: 5 best Minecraft seeds for easy diamonds in Pocket Edition
Seeds that provide good loot to the player in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update
5) Desert village and temple
Seed: 105899026
Platform: 1.17 Java Edition
Coordinates:
- Village: -278 89 314
- Desert biome: -421 65 491
This is an excellent seed for Minecraft players looking to start their survival world in a desert biome as they can get good loot right at the start. From only two structures close to the spawn, players can get the loot shown above that will help them a lot.
4) Loot from the desert
Seed: 902754907900246
Platform: 1.17 Java edition
Coordinates:
- First village: -143 63 -857
- Second village: -447 68 -447
- Ruined portal: 47 66 48
- Desert temple: -300 64 -342
This excellent seed has at least four different structures, all less than 1000 blocks away from spawn. Along with all the loot shown above, the second village close to the spawn has a huge quantity of hay bales, so players will not need to worry about food for a long time.
3) Silk touch in dungeon chest
Seed: -4819314155994917054
Platform: 1.17 Java edition
Coordinates:
- Amethyst Geode: 9 46 2
- Zombie Dungeon 1: -7 79 -32
- Zombie Dungeon 2: -18 65 -15
- Spider Dungeon: -47 78 -37
- Desert Temple 1: 138 53 346
- Temple Village 1: 234 71 815
- Temple Village 2: -165 53 650
Players looking for a complete seed to start their world must try this seed as it has the structures mentioned above very close to each other. One of the dungeons even has the silk touch enchantment, and a lot more loot is there in the village and temple chests.
2) Villages and buried treasure close to spawn
Seed: 1101475781
Platform: Java Edition
Coordinates:
- First village: -400 69 -290
- Second village: -514 80 230
- Buried treasure: -598 67 137
Finding buried treasures can take time, but players can find it easily in this seed as it is so close to spawn. Many different villages in this seed have also generated close to spawn, and from two of them, players can find the above loot.
1) Insane loot close to spawn
Seed: 104406146594324684
Platform: 1.17 Java Edition
Coordinates:
- Village 1: 20, -172
- Village 2: 548, 276
- Village 3: 116, 804
- Village 4: -508, 772
- Village 5: -492, 1044
- Village 6: -652, 612
- Desert Temple: -216, 808
- Jungle Temple 1 : -648, 184
- Jungle Temple 2 : -1224 , 344
This amazing seed was found by a Redditor (u/LennyTheSniper) with many structures close to where the player will spawn. Based on the loot found, players can easily craft a diamond pickaxe and sword along with iron armor.
Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.