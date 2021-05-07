5 best shaders for Minecraft Pocket Edition

Shaders are visual mods that improve the lighting and texture of Minecraft. Players can use shaders to improve the beauty of their bases and builds.

Mods are popularly used in the Java Edition. Many players may not know that they can run shaders on Minecraft Pocket Edition as well. Since the Pocket Edition has similar coding to the Bedrock Edition, many shaders for Bedrock can also run on smartphones.

This article shares some of the best shaders for Minecraft Pocket Edition. Some of these shaders can run on low-end devices, while others require high specifications to run smoothly.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 shaders for Minecraft Pocket Edition

#5 - Wafer Shader V2.0

Wafer improves lighting and water texture (Image via Lazza)

Wafer Shader is an excellent shader for Minecraft Pocket Edition. This shader supports all types of mobile devices: low to high-end devices. Even on low-end devices, players can get a decent amount of frames. It has all the standard features available, such as realistic clouds and sun glare.

#4 - Zebra Shaders

Zebra Shader during rain (Image via MCPEDL)

Zebra Shader is a realistic shader available for smartphone players. Even though it is a realistic shader, it can work pretty well on low-end devices. Zebra Shader features a beautiful moon and sun, foggy rain, clean water, and more.

Players will see an improvement as soon as they enable this shader on their devices.

#3 - SEUS PE Shader

Realistic sky and water texture (Image via MCPEDL)

This is one of the best Minecraft Shaders available for both Java and Bedrock Edition. SEUS PE is a powerful shader with high-quality lighting and reflection. Due to this, it may lag on low-end devices.

Players with low-end devices can download the lower pack, whereas high-end device owners can choose higher packs.

#2 - Hyra Shaders

A foggy, rainy day in Minecraft (Image via MCPEDL)

Like SEUS PE shaders, Hyra Shaders also supports a variety of devices. There are different packs available, such as low and high and ultra packs. Hyra shader is a realistic shader with foggy rain, realistic clouds, water, sun and moon, and more.

#1 - EVO Shader Mod

Lighting and leaves in Evo Shader (Image via MCPEDL)

EVO Shader Mod brings realism to the game without affecting the vanilla lighting and textures. It is one of the best shaders for Minecraft Pocket Edition. Evo Shader supports low-end devices and provides beautiful realistic-looking features like better lighting, natural weather conditions, aesthetically pleasing skies, sun, and moon.