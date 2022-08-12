5 best skins for bedwars in Minecraft 1.19 update

Skins are an essential part of any Minecraft player’s journey. While many players tend to play the game with the default “Steve” or “Alex” skins equipped, others tend to spruce up their game by downloading and equipping customized skins.

Some skins are based on famous characters from pop culture, while others are customized designs created by other players. However, the best thing about skins is that they can be used in both single-player worlds and multiplayer server game modes like bedwars.

Bedwars is an age-old game mode that pits four teams of players against each other. Each team is given a bed of their own, which they must protect at any cost. The objective of each team is to destroy every other team’s bed.

Over the last 10 years, bedwars has become a hugely popular game mode, with various strategies and guides for it emerging across the internet. This article will list five skins that players can equip in order to gain a slight advantage when playing bedwars.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinion.

Minecraft: 5 skins that players can use in Bedwars.

Note: Each skin is named after its creator or the first player to be seen wearing it. These skins can be downloaded from Namemc.com.

5) RedLunatic

The RedLunatic skin (Image via Minecraft)

The RedLunatic skin is composed of a dark and hulking figure with gleaming red eyes and a bright red growth along one of its shoulders. While the design is both terrifying and quite cool at the same time, there is one obvious advantage that players can make use of: the skin’s color.

It is possible that the bright red splash of color on the skin can attract attention. However, the dark color of the skin allows the player to partly conceal themselves during fast-paced bedwars battles.

4) NeNeRevolucion

The NeNeRevolucion skin (Image via Minecraft)

Finally, the NeNeRevolucion skin is an impressively designed black-colored skin that loosely resembles the all-white SirD4rkn3ss skin, the next entry on this list. The skin is entirely black with RGB outlines on it. Just like the very first skin on this list, this skin can be used to blend into darker areas within a bedwars map, especially when the map is in a vanilla-based server.

3) SirD4rkn3ss

The SirD4rkn3ss skin (Image via Minecraft)

This skin serves as an entirely opposite version of the NeNeRevolucion skin, as it is all white and has a prismatic and rainbow-based design. The skin would be quite appealing to players and potential PC builders who are obsessed with RGB lighting and other similar effects.

Additionally, some bedwars maps tend to be quite bright, which is where players equipping this skin can take advantage of its white color.

2) ENNITY

The ENNITY skin (Image via Minecraft)

The ENNITY skin is a combination of two well-known character models from the Minecraft universe: the Enderman and Steve. While the model is almost entirely composed of Steve, the Enderman can be seen as a mutation of the model; a growth that is slowly turning the game’s beloved default character into a monster from another dimension.

1) CheesePedZ

The CheesePedZ skin (Image via Minecraft)

This comical skin is clearly vanilla-focused and has small tweaks to the game’s default character models. The skin is composed of a version of Steve with an altered version of the chicken character model sitting on his head.

The theoretical advantage that might be offered here could be due to the chicken itself, as most players tend to go for skins that are more humanoid in nature. Encountering a player with such a ridiculous-looking skin might startle some players, thereby breaking their focus during a bedwars game.

