5 best skins in Minecraft Education Edition

Skins are a great way for players of Minecraft Education Edition to represent themselves when playing the game. In Minecraft Education Edition, they will be working together as a team of teachers and students to learn different concepts.

There are many different skins to choose from, but here are five of the best skins players can use in Minecraft Education Edition.

5 of the best skins that players can use in Minecraft Education Edition

Players can get skins from various sources on the internet, and even make their own skins. After acquiring the skin, they can head to a website like this and then take the skin file and import it directly into the game.

1) Minecraft Education Edition Elixir

Players can dress themselves up as a floating elixir (Image via Mojang/ www.minecraftskins.com)

For players who want to look like a floating elixir, this is a fantastic choice. Possessing a little bit of random, a little bit of cool, and a bit of learning, this skin combines all the best of what a skin can be into a fun and strange idea.

Players will be able to learn about chemistry while walking around as an elixir, and that's always a fun concept. Download the skin here.

2) Zombie

Players can channel their inner zombie with this skin (Image via Mojang/ www.minecraftskins.com)

This is a classic and a staple of Minecraft. Players can be zombies and confuse their friends as they run around without being burned by the daylight. Sadly, this skin will not provide the sounds of a zombie, but players can improvise if they so choose. This is a great skin that can lead to some interesting scenarios. One can download the skin here.

3) Dream

Players can snag this sweet Dream skin (Image via Mojang/ www.minecraftskins.com)

No list would be complete without a Dream skin. Players can download this cool Dream skin and live out their YouTuber dreams in Minecraft Education Edition while they learn with their friends.

Players should just make sure they don't try to speedrun through their lessons in class. They will be able to download this skin here.

4) Fox

This cute fox skin is a great choice for players to get in touch with nature (Image via Mojang/ www.minecraftskins.com)

One of the cutest skins that players can try on is this adorable orange fox skin. They will fit right in with their four-legged counterparts as they run around the world of Minecraft dressed as the fox.

Players who are looking for a cute animal skin like this can pick it up here.

5) Mr. Outline

A very strange and see-through skin can cause some confusion in game (Image via Mojang/ www.minecraftskins.com)

Almost certainly one of the strangest skins available, Mr. Outline is literally just an outline, which players will be able to see through. Perhaps gaining an advantage in PvP, or hide and seek, one would blend in very well with numerous areas due to their transparent nature.

Players looking for a skin that can facilitate their trickster nature should pick this one up by clicking here.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul