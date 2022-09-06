5 best small modern house designs in Minecraft

Modern homes in Minecraft, often impressive and hard to build, don't necessarily have to be large. While many players create mega-mansions, it's also possible to create small-scale homes that are just as visually appealing.

Smaller modern houses aren't super resource-intensive. This is why they're great options for newer and intermediate players alike. In the next section, Minecraft gamers can find some great small-sized modern house designs to use for their next home.

Smaller modern houses Minecraft players can enjoy in version 1.19

When thinking about building a modern home in Minecraft, it doesn't hurt to see designs from other creators. Moreover, their creations can occasionally inspire players to recreate the designs one block at a time. With that in mind, here are some fantastic small, modern houses:

5) Super Small Modern House

This build takes up remarkably little space while still looking great (Image via u/[deleted]/Reddit)

Posted by a now-deleted Reddit user, this Minecraft build is delightful. It employs multiple wood types along with a white concrete frame. The ground around the house uses wool blocks as opposed to standard grass blocks to offer an appearance similar to a manicured lawn.

Leaf blocks and a small tree complement the exterior and ensure the design doesn't seem out of place amid nature. This Minecraft home would make for an excellent summer hideaway, even if it wasn't the player's main house.

4) SheepGG's Modern House

This modern home includes a pleasant outdoor deck for relaxation (Image via SheepGG/YouTube)

Staying small while being quite elaborate, this Minecraft home may take a longer time to build based on its block variation and complexity. However, the final product is gorgeous, and the outdoor deck, which includes a small garden and hedge line, is a very pleasant addition that some modern homes don't offer.

The large number of wooden planks that will be employed in this build also means players won't need to use an unnecessary amount of white concrete. This should save gamers some time and effort in terms of pouring water into concrete powder.

3) SheepGG's Aquarium House

This particular modern home trades interior room for a gorgeous aquarium (Image via SheepGG/YouTube)

Another great build by Minecraft content creator SheepGG, this house doesn't offer quite the interior room that the previous entry does. However, it trades that space for a gorgeous, flanking wall that showcases an aquarium complete with seagrass and kelp.

The open-ended design should be well-lit to avoid any hostile mob spawns but otherwise is likely to make for quite a pleasant home. The interior also still retains enough room to accommodate storage and crafting blocks where necessary.

2) Random Steve Guy's Modern Mountain House

This build can fit nicely in a hill or mountain setting (Image via Random Steve Guy/YouTube)

For a different approach to a modern house in Minecraft, why not build one into the face of a hill or mountain? Random Steve Guy created this small, squared-off modern home primarily out of glass panes and white concrete blocks. The entrance is connected directly to the cliff facing at the ground level. This makes the house design a safe choice against hostile mobs.

Moreover, the build provides a gorgeous view of the player's surroundings. Considering the size of this Minecraft house, the design shouldn't take a long time to bring to life.

1) The Smallest Modern House by Random Steve Guy

A modern home this small can be built in just a few short moments (Image via Random Steve Guy/YouTube)

Quite possibly the smallest modern home the game's community has seen, this build by Random Steve Guy takes minutes to build. Made of only a few blocks, some stairs, a little glass, and some trapdoors, the house can be finished in moments and can then be decorated at a player's leisure.

The model's small stature may mean players will want to light the area around it substantially to deter hostile mobs. Other than that, this quick project is a great starter home for new gamers and also offers a solid temporary shelter for those on the move.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh