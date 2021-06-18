5 best starter farms for Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part 1 was released on 8th June for all players on Bedrock and Java Edition. When a new version releases, many players choose to create a new world and start a fresh journey.

Starter farms are one of the best ways to obtain items early in the game. Players starting a new world in Minecraft 1.17 can build some farms to get valuable resources quickly, such as crops, food, tradable items, and more.

This article shares some starter farms for beginner players in Minecraft 1.17. Late-game players can build these farms as well and enjoy all the benefits from them.

Starter farms for Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

5) Cow crusher

Cows are one of the most useful mobs in the early game. Using cows, players can get raw beef and leather. In addition, with a cow crusher, players won't have to worry about food.

This farm uses an entity cramming to kill cows. Players breed cows in the 1x1 area. Minecraft has an entity limit of 24 per block space. When this limit is reached, an adult cow will die out of suffocation damage. This mechanism also works with sheep, pigs, goats, and more.

4) Sugarcane farm

Using sugarcane, players can make paper in Minecraft. Papers are usually used for crafting rockets, books, and more. With some sugarcane early in the game, players can start trading and enchanting their armor, weapons, and tools.

Sugarcane can also be used for crafting sugars, which is pretty helpful in brewing potions. Players can either create a manual farm or create an automatic sugarcane farm.

3) Bamboo farm

The bamboo farm is pretty similar to the sugarcane farm's design. However, unlike sugarcane, bamboo doesn't need water to grow. Players can use bamboo as fuel or craft it into sticks and trade for emeralds.

With a bamboo farm, players won't ever run out of fuel. In addition, bamboo grows on its own, so there's no need for bonemeal.

2) Spawner-based XP farm

While exploring caves, players will come across rare blocks called spawners. These blocks spawn hostile mobs like spiders, zombies, and skeletons when a player is nearby.

Players can abuse spawners and create an XP farm. With an XP farm, players can enchant freely without worrying about experience points.

1) Villager crop farm

A villager crop farm can be costly, but it is totally worth building. Farmer villagers can plant seeds and harvest crops in Minecraft. Players can use them to farm crops automatically.

Villagers can farm potatoes, beetroot, carrots, and wheat. Players can trade the crops from this farm to get emeralds.

