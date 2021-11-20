5 best structures that anyone can build in Minecraft PE

In a huge sandbox game like Minecraft, the possibilities of what can be created using blocks are endless.
However, building stuff is harder on the Minecraft pocket edition as the player has to use on-screen controls. Beginners can still create quite a few structures in the Minecraft pocket edition.
Best easy-to-build structures in Minecraft PE
5) Modern base
Minecrafters quite commonly create modern bases. They look great and are pretty easy to build as well.
One of the most commonly used blocks for creating modern houses is quartz and its variants. Players can craft this block using Nether quartz obtained by mining Nether quartz ore.
4) Hobbit hole
Hobbit holes are one of the most fun base designs to build in the game. For those unaware, these are bases built inside mountains that give the player a feeling of living inside a hole.
3) Greenhouse
Greenhouses are buildings with a lot of plants and vegetables growing inside them. It is mostly made of glass blocks, but players can also add a few solid blocks to the structure.
As this structure does not require a lot of different blocks and glass is easy to acquire, even beginners can easily create this structure in Minecraft PE.
2) Horse Stable
Horse stables aren't a necessary structure, but they are fun to build and look good. Players can use whichever blocks to build that suit their theme if they are going with one.
Horse Stables look the best when a limited range of blocks are used. Wood is one of the commonly used things to build it.
1) Wooden house
Houses are some of the most commonly built structures, and players can use whatever blocks they desire.
However, building a small wooden house is the easiest because wood can easily be acquired by chopping down trees. Collecting wood can be beneficial in other ways. Therefore, if the player collects excess of it, it won't go to waste.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.