5 best stunts performed by Dream during Minecraft Manhunts

Minecraft YouTuber Dream is mostly known for his Manhunt series, which focuses on him trying to defeat Minecraft while his friends try to stop him. With each video, Dream's skills only improve, causing him to do some reckless, yet very impressive stunts.

Due to Minecraft Speedrunner VS Hunters taking off, many other YouTubers have adopted the series and put their own spin on it, causing it to become a very popular trend on YouTube.

However, Dream definitely stands out as his clutch plays and stunts are a cut above the rest. Entailed below are 5 of Dream's best stunts within his Minecraft Manhunt series.

Minecraft Manhunt Stunts by Dream

5) TNT Minecart Trap

In the Minecraft Speedrunner VS 4 Hunters rematch, Dream sets up a trap involving a TNT minecart. He places the explosive in a tree, and acts nonchalant to make the hunters follow him through the forest.

In a moment of genius, Dream breaks the leaves while passing the tree which causes the minecart to fall down and explode. In Minecraft, TNT does massive amounts of damage, making this trap an excellent idea to kill the hunters right off the bat.

In most of the Minecraft Manhunt videos, Dream is able to kill the hunters shortly after the beginning, usually with tools that he has crafted. However, adding some spice to his tactics for a few quick kills kept everyone on their toes for the rest of the video.

4) Nether Portal Trap

Against 4 hunters, Dream certainly had an uphill task. All four of them end up getting fully enchanted armor before going after Dream.

However, he crafts a Nether Portal on top of the Nether roof, and forces them to give chase. After reaching the Nether roof, he makes them run away from the portal before scurrying back. He explodes the portal behind him which leaves his friends trapped with no way out.

This is yet another genius idea by Dream, and it took him quite awhile to fully set it up. It was a great ploy to make the hunters lose their items, as they had to die to get back to the Overworld, and had no chance of retrieving them.

3) A Flying Machine

In the Minecraft Speedrunner VS 5 Hunters rematch, everybody makes it to the end and believes they will be fighting the Ender Dragon as usual.

However, Dream creates a flying contraption that takes him across the End in a boat, and ultimately, to the End City. Upon reaching there, he becomes loaded with overpowered items, such as an elytra.

Traveling to an End City is a brilliant idea, and was not seen in any previous Minecraft Manhunt videos. Rather than trying to defeat the Ender Dragon as quickly as possible, Dream turns the tables on his friends and does the unthinkable.

2) Riding a Ghast

In the Minecraft Speedrunner VS 5 Hunters Rematch, an intense battle is taking place in the Nether. As he is being chased, Dream runs towards a cliff and decides to use his trusted boat MLG, to both get farther than he would by jumping and to mitigate fall damage.

As he goes through the air, he lands momentarily on a Ghast. This stunt is amazing, as nobody would have known that players could ride boats on these mobs. Dream's landing on top of a moving ghast is an impressive feat in itself, but it was further enhanced by his perfect jump to the ground.

1) Crafting a Boat Midair

In the first Minecraft Speedrunner VS 5 Hunters, Dream towers up in an attempt to safely craft and create a furnace to cook food. Sapnap towers up after him and jumps onto his platform before knocking him off.

While falling, Dream crafts a boat and places it on the ground. In spectacular fashion, he gets inside of it and saves himself from death.

This trick requires tons of skill, as the crafting menu in Minecraft is only open for a short period of time. It is by far the most stressful yet genius stunt that Dream has ever done in his Minecraft Manhunt series.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul