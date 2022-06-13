5 best survival houses to build in Minecraft's 1.19 update

With a new Minecraft update comes fresh materials and locations, and many players have created new Survival Mode worlds to experience version 1.19 in its entirety.

When players dive into a new survival world, it's only natural to create a house worth using as a main base. Ideally, this home accommodates any needs players have to survive. This includes food, proper shelter, beds, and access to things like mines, Nether portals, and more.

Several designs incorporate all these things into one build, while others go for a more aesthetic appeal. Some builds even blend these two, creating the best of both for players who have the time and materials to make them a reality.

Minecraft homes that meet survival needs post-The Wild Update

5) Starter House by JaiPebbles

This build utilizes version 1.19's new block types (Image via u/JaiPebbles/Reddit)

Minecraft Redditor JaiPebbles posted this build on June 8, 2022, and it quickly scored a 94% upvote tally. It incorporates packed mud, mud bricks, and various mangrove wood plank blocks for its exterior. The interior has all the essentials for survival, including crafting stations, beds, and storage. Meanwhile, the exterior also sports a small stable for keeping animal mobs.

In the event players spawn in a new mangrove swamp biome, this build shouldn't take too long and looks great. Its utility is the perfect mix with its visual appeal.

4) Cottage by Ayvocado

Cottages keep size scaled down while still offering what players need (Image via Ayvocado/YouTube)

Building cottages in Minecraft has grown into its own niche, often called Cottagecore. It is partly due to the cozy appearance of cottages while still being capable of meeting players' needs.

This build by Ayvocado is a great example, using oak and spruce planks along with plenty of cobblestone and plant life to create a welcoming environment. The interior is quite smaller than some other builds, but it still has the necessities. Also, the use of leaf blocks and flowers allows the cottage to blend in nicely in most biomes, making it a great pick for several different building sites.

3) Cave House by @UfoLandings

Caves make for great homes with enough determination (Image via @UfoLandings/Twitter)

Sometimes, Minecraft players simply can't collect the resources for a house build in time. However, if they're near a cliff face or mountain, it doesn't hurt to dig into it and construct a cave home. What's fantastic about cave homes, in general, is their ability to expand as long as players don't tunnel through the other side of the hill/mountain.

Minecraft players can start small and slowly work their way out by breaking down all of the stone blocks in the interior. As long as they keep their new home well-lit, there shouldn't be any threat from hostile mobs. This makes cave houses versatile both as short and long-term home options.

2) Ocean House by Random Steve Guy

This home can be tough to build but keeps players safe better than most (Image via Random Steve Guy/YouTube)

Minecraft worlds can be dangerous places, but players can take steps to keep themselves insulated from harm. Making a home on top of a large body of water ensures players won't have to deal with nearly any hostile mobs (save for the occasional drowned).

Building a home can be treacherous depending on the depth of the body of water or the mobs that spawn within. However, once it's completely finished, players can rest assured they won't have to deal with incursions by skeletons, standard zombies, creepers, or endermen. They can simply step out of their home, hop in a boat, and head to their desired destination without worry.

1) All-In-One Starter House by HeyImRobby

This house is built of simple materials and facilitates all feasible needs for players (Image via HeyImRobby/YouTube)

Sometimes, it's best for Minecraft players to keep things accessible and simple. This build does a great job of accomplishing that by being constructed of basic wood planks, cobblestone, and stone bricks. Its multi-floored design keeps crafting, storage, enchanting, and sleeping areas on the top floor. Meanwhile, players can access a small farm on the ground level, and their Nether portal is even integrated into the design for easy access.

It may not be the most visually appealing build of all, but it can meet any desire Minecraft players might need during their survival experience.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

